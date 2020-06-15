Ford announced today that Mustang Mach-E buyers in the U.S. will receive 250 kWh of complimentary charging at Electrify America fast-charging stations nationwide (currently 433 stations and 120 planned). The charging credits will be provided through FordPass Rewards at the time purchase.

According to Ford, 250 kWh should last for 3-5 charging sessions, but it depends on the version. Here are a few general hints:

typical fast charging session is 10-80% and takes roughly 45 minutes

in 10 minutes up to 61 miles of range can be replenished (estimated for the rear-wheel-drive version)

Mustang Mach-E with the extended-range battery: 250 kWh should last for "more than three fill-ups"

Mustang Mach-E with the standard-range battery: 250 kWh should last for "more than five fill-ups"

Public charging points

Besides the 250 kWh fast charging credit, Ford offers also two years of complimentary access to the FordPass Charging Network, which consists of more than 13,500 charging stations and almost 40,000 individual plugs in North America.

The charging itself is not free (pay-as-you-go), but the subscription fee is waived for the first two years.

Matt Stover, Ford director of charging, energy services and business development said:

“One of the main opportunities we have is educating our potential customers about road trip readiness. The 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging we’re offering through FordPass Rewards and the FordPass Charging Network with Electrify America will give our Mustang Mach-E customers confidence in their ability to plan trips, no matter their destination.”

Home charging

The third element of a complementary approach is the offer of home charging stations. Ford just launched the Ford Connected Charge Station (48-amp / 11.5 kW at 240 V) for $799, which is available online with the purchase of the Mach-E, through Ford dealers or online at FordParts.com with "easy installation through Amazon Home Services".

Each car will also be equipped with a Ford Mobile Charger (EVSE) for charging from a 240-volt electrical outlet (the installation of 240 V outlets also can be appointed through Amazon Home Services).