Harley-Davidson and Electrify America announced an agreement to offer national charging plan for owners of an all-electric motorcycles LiveWire.

Those who purchase a Harley-Davidson LiveWire, manufactured between August 2019 and July 2021, will get a per minute equivalent of 500 kWh of complimentary charging over two years at Electrify America.

The LiveWire range is around 95 miles (152 km) of combined stop-and-go and highway driving or 146 miles (235 km) of city driving. The CCS Combo 1 charging of up to 80% takes around 40 minutes.

"LiveWire motorcycle customers who purchase models manufactured between August 2019 and July 2021 can enroll and manage their charging plan through the newly launched Electrify America mobile app, available for both Android and iPhone. Harley-Davidson customers will be able to take advantage of Electrify America’s network of ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers across highway and metro charging stations planned in 42 states and the District of Columbia. To highlight the convenience of charging on the network to new LiveWire motorcycle owners, Electrify America charging locations will be integrated with the latest version of the Harley-Davidson™ App."

Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America said:

“With an average of 70 miles between each of our charging stations, we are creating a network that is premium, ubiquitous and powerful, so it makes sense that we would expand that offering to electric motorcycle owners. We are excited to work with an iconic brand like Harley-Davidson, as part of a shared commitment to advancing the electric transportation industry.” Luke Mansfield, vice president and chief strategy officer for Harley-Davidson Motor Company said: “At Harley-Davidson, we are taking significant steps to lead in the electrification of motorcycling, including supporting the development of global charging infrastructure. We look forward to providing our customers with ample opportunities to charge their Livewire motorcycles, including having access to complimentary charging on Electrify America’s growing network.”