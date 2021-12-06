The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released range and efficiency numbers for the two upcoming all-electric models, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (see here) and Kia EV6 (see here).

Both are based on the same Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform with an 800 V battery system, with an option of single motor, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system.

EPA has released the ratings for both the smaller and bigger battery options of both cars, although as far as we know, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, at least initially, will be available only with the bigger battery option.

In this post we will compare corresponding versions of both models, side-by-side, to see whether there are substantial differences in range and energy consumption. We assume that all ratings are for 19" wheel options, but it's not specified in EPA documents.

2022 Kia EV6 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2022 Kia EV6 SR RWD vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR RWD

If we check the entry-level versions of both models (both have basically the same battery capacity - the 0.2 kWh difference might be associated to rounding differences by Kia), it will turn out that the Kia EV6 has some 5.5% (12 miles) more EPA Combined range. It's also more efficient by over 6%.

We assume that the differences are mostly associated with aerodynamics and weight of the two cars.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Kia EV6 SR RWD (19")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR RWD (19") SE

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 58 kWh -0.3% 58.2 kWh EPA Range Combined 232 mi

(373 km) 5.5% 220 mi

(354 km) Specs 0-60 mph Top speed Peak power 125 kW 0% 125 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) 6.4% 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) City 136 MPGe: 248 Wh/mi (154 Wh/km) 7.1% 127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi (165 Wh/km) Highway 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) 6.4% 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

2022 Kia EV6 LR RWD vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR RWD

In the case of the Long Range versions (rear-wheel-drive), the differences in range and efficiency are smaller - above 2%. It's a very small value that probably will not be noticeable by an average user.

The Kia EV6 also appears to have a different power output - 160 kW compared to 168 kW in the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Kia EV6 LR RWD (19")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR RWD (19") SE

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 77.4 kWh 0% 77.4 kWh EPA Range Combined 310 mi

(499 km) 2.3% 303 mi

(488 km) Specs 0-60 mph Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 160 kW -4.8% 168 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km) 2.6% 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi (184 Wh/km) City 134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi (156 Wh/km) 1.5% 132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km) Highway 101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km) 3.1% 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

2022 Kia EV6 LR AWD vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR AWD

Interestingly, in the case of the top-of-the-line versions, the range and efficiency differences are as high as 7% or 18 miles. There is also a small change in the power output.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Kia EV6 LR AWD (19")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR AWD (19") SE

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 77.4 kWh 0% 77.4 kWh EPA Range Combined 274 mi

(441 km) 7% 256 mi

(412 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5.1 s 2% 5 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 230 kW -3.8% 239 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km) 7.1% 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) City 116 MPGe: 291 Wh/mi (181 Wh/km) 5.5% 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) Highway 94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km) 8% 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

The two cars appear to be so close to each other in terms of specs that customers are expected to decide which one to choose mostly on the exterior and interior design, brand, utility and prices.

We are eagerly waiting for the final detailed specs and prices of both models, and the market launch in the U.S., which will enable us to conduct range and charging tests on both models.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SR RWD (19") SE RWD 58.2 220 mi

(354 km) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR RWD (19") SE RWD 77.4 303 mi

(488 km) 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR AWD (19") SE AWD 77.4 256 mi

(412 km) 5.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 LR AWD (20") Limited AWD 77.4 244 mi*

(393 km) 5.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 SR RWD (19") RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 2022 Kia EV6 LR RWD (19") RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 2022 Kia EV6 LR AWD (19") AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 2022 Kia EV6 LR AWD (20") First Edition AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1

* estimated/unofficial values