Genesis announced today that the first Genesis GV60 in the US was delivered on Thursday, May 26 at Genesis Santa Monica in California.

The first all-electric Genesis was handed over to Patricia Wayne of Los Angeles, who selected the Uyuni White color and expressed a lot of enthusiasm about the GV60:

“GV60’s design is simply breathtaking and you can't beat its curb appeal. I wanted to be part of the next generation of luxury EVs. I like to think that the GV60 has evolved the basic function of electric cars into a new kind of sustainable luxury.” “I've been following this car for almost a year now, and I'm embarrassed to admit how eager I've been for it to arrive. I definitely feel like a kid for the first time in a while and cannot wait to hit the road in this car. I feel so unbelievably lucky to be the first person in the U.S. to own the GV60.”

The Genesis GV60 initially will be offered only at select dealerships in a handful of states: California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

It's expected that the company will gradually expand its availability, but it might require significantly increased production.

The Genesis GV60, as a premium cousin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, is the third E-GMP-based model in the lineup.

The GV60 is available only in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with a 77.4 kWh battery, starting at an MSRP of $58,890 (plus $1,090 DST). Its EPA range is 248 miles (399 km).

More Genesis BEVs

This summer, Genesis intends to launch also the all-electric version of the G80 sedan - Electrified G80.

Another model in the pipeline is the Electrified GV70 - an all-electric SUV, which will be produced at the company's facility in Montgomery, Alabama. Noteworthy is that the Electrified GV70 will be the first Genesis model produced in the US and outside South Korea.