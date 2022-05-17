Electrify America and Genesis today announced a collaboration that will offer three years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions to Genesis GV60 owners and leasees. The deal was announced on the same day that the GV60 officially went on sale in the US, with a starting MSRP of $58,890 ($59,980 after destination charges).

The GV60 utilizes the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The GV60 will only be offered in a dual-motor all-wheel-drive form in the United States. However, in Korea, customers have the option of choosing between a dual-motor all-wheel-drive and a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version.

But don't get too excited about ordering one just yet. That's because initially, the GV60 will only be sold at select Genesis dealerships in four states: California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

Additionally, according to the Genesis website, there is "extremely limited availability" so if you do live in one of the lucky lottery states and want a GV60, place your order fast because we suspect they may be sold out very quickly, due to the limited number of vehicles available.

“We are continuing to transform the ultra-fast charging experience for EV drivers through our collaborations with leading automakers” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America. “By offering three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions to new Genesis EV drivers, together we’re helping create an electric transportation future that benefits drivers and communities across the U.S.”

Just like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, the GV60 will have a 77.4 kWh battery and with a peak charging rate of 235 kW, be able to charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, under the right circumstances.

Electrify America has partnered with more EV makers than any other OEM to provide complimentary charging plans for new customers. The company currently has no less than fifteen partnership programs in place with Audi, BMW, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lucid Motors, Kia, Mercedes, Polestar, Porsche, Vinfast, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

The Electrify America network continues to expand rapidly, and currently has 800 charging station locations with roughly 3,500 individual chargers open or with construction completed and awaiting final approval.