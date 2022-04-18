Set to reach American showrooms in the spring of 2022, the 2023 Genesis GV60 can now be ordered, although there apparently won’t be many of them to go around. The GV60 is the third vehicle to be launched on the E-GMP platform developed by Hyundai and it is expected to cost between around $55,000 and $70,000.

In order to secure a GV60, once you configure one and confirm one, you will place a refundable $500 deposit that will later be subtracted from the price. This grants you access to Genesis Priority One, a program currently only being run at certain Genesis locations in California, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

Gallery: Genesis GV60 Official Images

13 Photos

On the official FAQ page, Genesis says

Due to the extremely limited availability of the 2023 GV60, only a limited number of people will be able to join Genesis Priority One. If Genesis Priority One is full at the time you sign up, you will still be able to sign up to receive future updates. If you decide to request a refund or do not ultimately purchase the vehicle, your deposit will be returned to you. Keep in mind, joining Genesis Priority One and placing a deposit is not an order of a specific vehicle.

Genesis will offer the GV60 in three configurations - the base rear-wheel drive 225 horsepower model, a mid-tier 315 horsepower dual-motor all-wheel drive version and a 429 horsepower performance model. It will go up against the mechanically related Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, but also the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback and the Volvo C40 Recharge.

All variants draw from the same 77.4 kWh battery pack, so the longest range model is the base rear-wheel drive, with an estimated (not yet EPA) range of 280 miles. The all-wheel drive is expected to get 249 miles, while the performance model will have to make do with 229 miles.