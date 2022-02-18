Genesis, the luxury arm of the Hyundai Motor Group, announced that the introduction of the all-electric Genesis GV60 in Europe is near.

The GV60 is the third model based on the E-GMP platform, and the first dedicated all-electric model from Genesis.

According to the company, there will be three main powertrain versions of the car, but only one 77.4 kWh battery option (already known from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 models):

Premium – powered by a 168kW single motor and focused on range capability

– powered by a 168kW single motor and focused on range capability Sport – all-wheel drive and powered by 160kW + 74kW motors

– all-wheel drive and powered by 160kW + 74kW motors Sport Plus – a punchy 160kW + 160kW dual motor AWD with a unique Drift Mode and a Boost Mode which adds a 10-second power boost of 20kW + 20kW, offering the most dynamic GV60 experience

Genesis GV60

The range-oriented, rear-wheel-drive version is expected to offer a range of up to 321 miles (516 km). The press release does not say whether it's a WLTP rating, but we can assume yes. The final specifications and pricing are to be released in due course.

Pre-orders are promised to be opened "soon", so it will give the company a glimpse at the demand in Europe, where the GV60 will be the sixth model in the lineup.

In terms of features, there is only brief info, but in general, we should expect everything from Hyundai/Kia and a bit more, as the Genesis is more premium.

"As standard, GV60 will come packed with next-generation technology providing a unique electric car experience such as advanced driver safety technology, a stunning dual 12.3” infotainment screen and wireless phone charging. Like all Genesis vehicles, customers will be able to add a variety of different packages that come with extras such as heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen audio system and digital rear view side mirrors."

Genesis says that by the end of the year, it will have three electric cars, and starting in 2025, all new models will be all-electric, so the brand will complete the switch to 100% zero-emissions by 2030.

Genesis GV60 specs: