Hyundai reports 3.89 million car sales globally in 2021, which is 3.9% more than a year ago. The company managed to improve its results despite ongoing supply chain issues. The new target is to sell over 4.32 million units in 2022.

The plug-in electric car sales also grew in 2021, but first, let's start with December's results.

December 2021

In December, Hyundai sold globally about 334,242 (down 11% year-over-year). However, the plug-in electric car sales accelerated.

Last month, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to *17,725 (up 110% year-over-year), which is about 5.0% of the total wholesale sales (354,824).

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea.

**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

The all-electric car sales improved to an all-time monthly record of 14,252 (up 82% year-over-year). Plug-in hybrids (PHEV) represent a much lower volume, but the growth rate is amazing - almost 500% year-over-year. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales (FCV), counted separately, are marginal.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 14,262 (up 82%)

(up 82%) PHEVs: 3,463 (up 497%)

(up 497%) Total plug-ins: 17,725 (up 110%)

(up 110%) FCVs: 388 (down 16%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – December 2021

2021 result

In 2021, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales amounted to over 160,000 (up 44% year-over-year), which represents 4.1% of the total wholesale sales.

Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 120,523 (up 20%)

(up 20%) PHEVs: 40,843 (up 251%)

(up 251%) Total plug-ins: 161,366 (up 44%)

(up 44%) FCVs: 9,620 (up 42%)

As we can see, the year 2021 was very good for plug-ins, although it was just a taste of what is coming once the company expands the lineup of E-GMP models.

On the other hand, the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales remain relatively low and even failed to exceed 10,000 units in a year.

Model results

In December, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted a new record of 9,539 wholesale sales. This new model also quickly became the top electric model in the lineup with over 65,000 units.

Together with almost 30,000 Kia EV6 wholesale sales, and over 1,000 Genesis GV60, the company almost reached 100,000 E-GMP cars in 2021 (since March 2021).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 retails sales in South Korea amounted to 22,671, while in Western Europe it was 19,219, according to the company. In the U.S., 153 units were delivered.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is also doing quite well, at over 43,000 in 2021.

Model results last month (and year-to-date):

The hydrogen fuel cell model — NEXO — noted 388 sales (9,620 YTD), mostly in South Korea (respectively 296 and 8,502 YTD).

We noted also a small number of Genesis G80 BEVs (231 in December and 1,384 in 2021) and ramping-up Genesis GV60 (737 in December and 1,190 in 2021).