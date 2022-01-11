Kia reports 208,965 car sales globally in December - down 4.0% year-over-year, due to supply chain disruptions. In 2021, the total volume improved to 2,777,056 (up 6.5% year-over-year).

The most important new Kia model from the perspective of electrification - the Kia EV6 - continues its ramp-up at a rate of several thousand per month.

In December, Kia reports 5,605 wholesale sales (closely related to production), which includes 1,495 units sold in South Korea, and 4,110 exported.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales).

Cumulatively, the company produced almost 30,000 EV6, out of which about a third were sold in South Korea, and two-thirds were exported (mostly to Europe).

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – December 2021

The manufacturer reports also 2,906 retail sales of the Kia EV6 in Europe in December and over 8,000 total in the second half of 2021. It means that more than 10,000 EV6 are in transport.

Retail sales of the Soul EV and Niro EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 732 and 5,340 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market). Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

Kia EV sales in December:

EV6: 4,401 - 1,495 (South Korea) and 2,906 (Europe)

- 1,495 (South Korea) and 2,906 (Europe) Niro EV: 5,340 (outside South Korea)

(outside South Korea) Soul EV: 732 (outside South Korea)

(outside South Korea) Total: at least 10,473 (up 135% year-over-year) or 5.0% of the total volume

In 2021, the company sold over 87,000 electric cars:

EV6: 19,052 - 11,023 (South Korea) and 8,029 (outside South Korea/Europe)

- 11,023 (South Korea) and 8,029 (outside South Korea/Europe) Niro EV: 59,396 (outside South Korea) (up 69% year-over-year)

(outside South Korea) (up 69% year-over-year) Soul EV: 9,412 (outside South Korea) (up 69% year-over-year)

(outside South Korea) (up 69% year-over-year) Total: at least 87,860 (up 99% year-over-year) or 3.2% of the total volume

In 2022, Kia should be able to easily double the all-electric car sales and progress from there with multiple new E-GMP-based models added in the next few years.