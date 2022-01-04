Hyundai started delivering the all-new, all-electric Ioniq 5 in the U.S. on December 15, and by the end of the month, the automaker managed to sell a total of 153 units.

According to the South Korean manufacturer, the first cars were already delivered on both the West and East Coasts.

We guess that in 2022, Hyundai will be able to increase the volume to thousands per month, as demand for the Ioniq 5 appears to be very high. The main limiting factor is production, which must also be shared with South Korea and Europe.

Overall, Hyundai has sold some 51,340 cars in December (down 23%), 152,446 in Q4 2021 (down 15%), and 738,081 in 2021 (up 19%).

The manufacturer does not report sales of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV).

However, we can take a look at the sales volume of the hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo, which noted 37 units in December (up 18%), 148 units in Q4 2021 (up 111%) and 430 units in 2021 (up 107%).

There are seven versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 available in the U.S., although the entry-level version with the 58.2 kWh battery will enter the market later (Spring 2022). The top versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225

Basic specs