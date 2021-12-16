It started! Hyundai is delivering the first Ioniq 5 electric cars in the U.S. - as promised, before the end of the year.

According to the press release, the first Hyundai Ioniq 5 was handed over on December 15, 2021, to a buyer on the west coast - Yaron Alfi of Los Angeles, California, who is deeply passionate about electric vehicles.

Considering the 20" wheels, it's most likely the Limited trim, all-wheel drive version and the color is Atlas White.

Yaron Alfi said:

“IONIQ 5 is the perfect vehicle for my growing family. It ensures sustainability is at the forefront. The cabin is roomy and will offer an ample amount of space necessary for my young children,” “The vehicle’s advanced connectivity features will offer great family fun, and we look forward to embarking on future road and camping trips away from the city. I’m thrilled to be one of the first buyers of this bold new vehicle, and I can’t wait to hit the road.”

The South Korean manufacturer announced this week the pricing of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the U.S., which enabled us to compare the three main versions with other EVs:

The offer appears to be competitive, so the main question is how quickly Hyundai will ramp up production of the Ioniq 5 and how many cars will be delivered in the coming months, as well as how quickly the availability will spread nationwide.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225

Basic specs