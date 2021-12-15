Hyundai reports a 17% decrease in its global car sales* in November - to 312,602, mentioning the same cause: "disruption in the global semiconductor part supply and the impact caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis."

The plug-in segment continues to grow at a healthy rate. In November, the company sold** 15,783 plug-ins (up 59% year-over-year), which is 4.1% of the total volume.

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea.

**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

The all-electric (BEV) car sales are some four times higher than plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales (FCV), counted separately, are on track to reach 10,000 for the first time ever in a single year.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 12,748 (up 62%)

(up 62%) PHEVs: 3,035 (up 47%)

(up 47%) Total plug-ins: 15,783 (up 59%)

(up 59%) FCVs: 946 (up 155%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – November 2021

So far this year, Hyundai reports sales of over 145,000 plug-in car sales, which represents 4.1% of the total volume.

Sales by powertrain type year-to-date:

BEVs: 107,690 (up 16%)

(up 16%) PHEVs: 37,380 (up 238%)

(up 238%) Total plug-ins: 145,070 (up 40%)

(up 40%) FCVs: 9,232 (up 46%)

Model results

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has climbed a little bit compared to October, achieving 9,100 units in November (wholesale sales). It includes some 2,228 sales in South Korea and close to 7,000 units exported. Meanwhile, in Europe, the retail sales are at 3,630 (new high), according to the manufacturer.

It appears to us that Hyundai has delivered some 21,000 Ioniq 5 to customers in South Korea and over 15,000 in Europe. The car is in volume production since March 2021 so for 8 months.

It seems that by the end of this year, more than 60,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and some 30,000 Kia EV6 will be produced. A total of 90,000 units, based on the all-new E-GMP platform.

Model results last month (and year-to-date):

The Hyundai Kona Electric remains the second best-selling electric car in the lineup.

The hydrogen fuel cell model — NEXO — noted 946 sales (9,232 YTD), mostly in South Korea (respectively 865 and 8,206 YTD).

We noted also a small number of Genesis G80 BEVs (288) and several Genesis GV60.