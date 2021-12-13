Hyundai announced pricing for the upcoming Ioniq 5 model in the U.S., which allows us to compare the basic numbers with similar electric models.

In this post, we will start with the all-wheel-drive version (base SE trim), with 77.4 kWh. It starts at an MSRP of $47,150. There are also more expensive, better-equipped versions like the SEL trim (for $2,250 more) or Limited (for $7,350 more).

All the other models will be crossovers/SUVs, in base all-wheel-drive versions, and with 19" wheels. Let's start with the two most popular competitors - the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Tesla Model Y

If we compare the Hyundai Ioniq 5 with the Tesla Model Y, we can see that the battery capacity is similar, but according to the EPA, the range (expected) is noticeably better in the Tesla Model Y.

However, we must note that all AWD versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 have the same EPA rating, even the Limited trim, which - as far as we know - has 20" wheels. It might turn out that the real range of the base version, with 19" wheels, should be higher, so the difference to the Model Y would be lower. We will know more after InsideEVs' 70 mph range test.

The acceleration of the two cars is similar - Model Y appears to be slightly quicker and has a higher top speed.

The most important thing is the pricing - 20% lower MSRP for Ioniq 5, and because there is no federal tax credit for Tesla anymore, the difference is 32% effectively (over $20,000).

This is a huge difference and now a lot depends on the availability of the cars and - related to it - dealers markups.

Among other things, Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers a very good charging curve - one of the best on the market as long as there are high-power 800 V chargers. Tesla has an advantage with its Supercharging network.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 77.4 kWh -3.3% 80 kWh* EPA Range Combined 256 mi

(412 km) -22.4% 330 mi*

(531 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5 s 4.2% 4.8 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) -14.8% 135 mph

(217 km/h) Peak power 239 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) City 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $47,150 -20.1% $58,990 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $40,875 -32.1% $60,190

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Ford Mustang Mach-E

When compared to the Ford Mustang Mach-E (the latest 2022 model year), the Mach-E has a substantially bigger battery and also a higher range. The acceleration is similar.

However, the Mach-E appears to be more about sporty driving (and also has quicker versions), while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is more about the mainstream market.

In terms of pricing, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 wins, and it has much faster charging (10-80% SOC in 18 minutes).

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 77.4 kWh -21.7% 98.8 kWh EPA Range Combined 256 mi

(412 km) -14.7% 300 mi*

(483 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5 s 4.2% 4.8 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 239 kW -7.4% 258 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) City 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $47,150 -15% $55,475 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,100 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $40,875 -16.7% $49,075

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Audi Q4 e-tron

Compared to the Audi Q4 e-tron, Hyundai Ioniq 5 wins slightly in all basic metrics - range, acceleration, top speed, power, price and charging. Audi is more of a premium brand though.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 77.4 kWh -5.6% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 256 mi

(412 km) 6.2% 241 mi

(388 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5 s -13.8% 5.8 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2.7% 112 mph

(180 km/h) Peak power 239 kW 8.6% 220 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) 3.2% 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km) City 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) 10% 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km) -2.2% 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $47,150 -5.5% $49,900 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,095 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $40,875 -6% $43,495

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Volkswagen ID.4

The comparison with the Volkswagen ID.4 is very similar to the previous one, but the ID.4 is less expensive. We are also waiting for the numbers for the 2022 model year.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 77.4 kWh -5.6% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 256 mi

(412 km) 2.8% 249 mi

(401 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5 s -12.3% 5.7 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 239 kW 8.6% 220 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) 1% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) 7.8% 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km) Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km) -3.3% 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $47,150 8% $43,675 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $40,875 9.4% $37,370

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is not an electric car built from the ground-up (it has a direct ICE counterpart), which means that it's not supposed to be better than the latest BEVs, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, built on an entirely new BEV platform.

Volvo is also a premium brand, which is right away reflected in the higher price. The battery capacity is similar, but Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to offer slightly more range. Acceleration and the top speed are similar. Of course, charging will be faster in the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 77.4 kWh -0.8% 78 kWh EPA Range Combined 256 mi

(412 km) 14.8% 223 mi

(359 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5 s 6.4% 4.7 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2.7% 112 mph

(180 km/h) Peak power 239 kW -20.3% 300 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) 15.3% 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km) City 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) 19.6% 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km) Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km) 10.1% 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $47,150 -14.7% $55,300 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,095 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $40,875 -16.4% $48,895

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs Nissan Ariya

Finally, the Nissan Ariya - a 2023 model year, as it will become available about a year from now.

An interesting thing is that despite a slightly larger battery, the range is expected to be only a bit higher. Acceleration appears to be similar. Hyundai Ioniq 5 will probably significantly beat the Ariya in terms of charging speed (Ariya will accept up to 130 kW).

The crucial thing is pricing, which is much higher for the Nissan Ariya. It might be justified by a nicer interior, equipment, or quality, but on paper, it's a big jump (20% or so).

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19"

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 77.4 kWh -14.9% 91 kWh EPA Range Combined 256 mi

(412 km) -3.4% 265 mi*

(426 km) Specs 0-60 mph 5 s 4.2% 4.8 s Top speed 115 mph

(185 km/h) Peak power 239 kW -17.6% 290 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km) City 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi (190 Wh/km) Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $47,150 -20% $58,950 Dest. Charge +$1,225 +$1,175 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $40,875 -22.3% $52,625

* estimated/unofficial values

Summary

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro 19" $49,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $43,495 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Route 1 ER AWD 18" $55,475 +$1,100 $7,500 $49,075 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" $58,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $52,625 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge $55,300 +$1,095 $7,500 $48,895 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 19" $43,675 +$1,195 $7,500 $37,370

Basic specs