Nissan has released details and prices for the upcoming Ariya model in the U.S. market, as well as has opened the reservation books.

It's the long-awaited, new electric crossover/SUV from Nissan, based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's new CMF-EV platform.

The car will be launched globally (first in Japan "this winter," then also in Europe in Summer 2022 and North America). In the U.S. specifically, the first shipment is expected in Fall 2022.

There will be both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions available, but only one battery option - the 91 kWh (87 kWh usable), while in Japan and Europe the company will offer also an entry-level 66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable).

It's important to note that this is the most technologically advanced electric car from Nissan, with the largest battery ever, the first all-wheel-drive Nissan EV and the quickest, as well as the first with the CCS Combo charging standard outside of Japan (where domestic manufacturers stick with CHAdeMO).

Four Nissan Ariya versions in the U.S.

Nissan will offer four Ariya versions in the U.S. - three front-wheel-drive (including one limited edition) and one all-wheel-drive version. All are equipped with the same 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable).

The range target for the FWD version is up to 300 miles (483 km), although the all-wheel drive is expected to be significantly less efficient at 265 miles (426 km).

The front-wheel drive versions will have a 178 kW electric motor, while the AWD will be equipped with two electric motors for a total output of 290 kW. All of the motors are Externally Excited Synchronous Motor (EESM) type, mastered by Renault (Nissan previously used Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors in the LEAF/e-NV200 models).

The top of the line version should accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.8 seconds.

2023 Nissan Ariya basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" FWD 91 300 mi*

(483 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" FWD 91 285 mi*

(459 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited edition)

FWD 91 285 mi*

(459 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" AWD 91 265 mi*

(426 km) 4.8

The on-board charger is 7.2 kW, while the DC fast charging capability will be up to 130 kW (CCS standard).

The Nissan Ariya appears to be competitively equipped (we attached the full list on the bottom of this post).

"Four Nissan Ariya models will initially be available, each equipped with an advanced liquid-cooled 87 kWh Lithium-Ion battery (usable battery capacity), CCS quick charge port, available ProPILOT Assist 2.0, wireless Apple CarPlay® and wired Android Auto, a lounge-like premium interior and Nissan Safety Shield® 360."

The Ariya Premiere limited edition is exclusively available to customers who participate in the reservation program and it comes standard with a unique aero wheel cover color treatment (on the 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels), illuminated Premiere kick plates and a Premiere grade emblem.

Prices

In terms of prices, the Nissan Ariya raises the bar significantly above the Nissan LEAF. It's a little bit worrying, as the competition is currently really tough. Fortunately for Nissan, the company still has access to the $7,500 federal tax credit and the car appears to have an interesting design and nice materials, which might attract some customers.

The base MSRP price is $45,950, which after including $1,175 destination and handling, and deducting $7,500 of the federal tax credit is $39,625. That's the bare minimum. The AWD version is $13,000 more expensive.

2023 Nissan Ariya prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD 19" $45,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $39,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD 19" $48,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $42,625 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD 19" (limited edition)

$53,450 +$1,175 $7,500 $47,125 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD 19" $58,950 +$1,175 $7,500 $52,625

Nissan has opened reservations for the Ariya in the U.S. with a refundable $500 deposit required to secure a place in line.

According to the press release, for the first 10,000 reservation holders, Nissan has prepared a two year free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase.

"Additionally, the first 10,000 reservations made before Jan. 31, 2022 will qualify for a two year free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase3. That's worth up to an estimated 5,000 miles of EV driving for the Ariya Venture+.4"

The reservation process explained:

Customers visit NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve, set up a MyNissan account, select their Ariya using the Nissan online vehicle configurator and place a $500 refundable deposit. Customers then select an EV-certified Nissan dealer to have their Ariya delivered to. After the vehicle is delivered to their dealer, customers can complete their purchase either online through Nissan@Home8, or directly at the dealership. Once customers complete their purchase, they can choose to have their Ariya delivered to their home8 or pick it up at the dealership.

Gallery: Nissan Ariya

19 Photos

2023 Nissan Ariya - preliminary specs for the U.S.

[See specs for Europe - Norway here]

[See specs for Japan here]

Ariya Venture+ FWD

expected EPA range: up to 300 miles (483 km) 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 7.2 seconds front-wheel drive peak system output of 178 kW (238-horsepower) and 300 Nm of torque



Ariya Evolve+ FWD

expected EPA range: up to 285 miles (459 km) 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 7.2 seconds front-wheel drive peak system output of 178 kW (238-horsepower) and 300 Nm of torque



Ariya Premiere FWD (limited edition)

expected EPA range: up to 285 miles (459 km) 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 7.2 seconds front-wheel drive peak system output of 178 kW (238-horsepower) and 300 Nm of torque

Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD

expected EPA range: up to 265 miles (426 km) 91 kWh battery (87 kWh usable); liquid-cooled battery, prismatic cells 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds dual motor all-wheel drive peak system output of 290 kW (389-horsepower) and 600 Nm of torque

Common specs: AC charging (on-board): 7.2 kW (single-phase) DC fast charging: up to 130 kW (CCS standard) Tire size (front and rear): 235/55R19; 255/45R20 (available as an option) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-EV platform all traction motors are Externally Excited Synchronous Motor (EESM) type



2023 Nissan Ariya Reservation Model Details