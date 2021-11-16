Nissan Ariya is one of the most hotly anticipated electric crossovers to debut in 2021 and now you can finally order one in the United States. The Japanese automaker has just opened the order books for the Ariya and also shared its exact production specs for each of the versions on offer.

The range kicks off with the $45,950 Ariya Venture+ that features a single front-mounted electric motor whose output is 214 horsepower, 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) and it draws from a 91 kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of 87 kWh. The Venture+ is the only version of the Ariya that can achieve a maximum range of 300 miles (482 km) - this is Nissan's estimated range and it has yet to be confirmed by the EPA.

The two other front-wheel drive versions with the same powertrain and battery, the $48,950 Evolve+ and $53,450 Premiere, get a lower range rating of 285 miles (458 km). If you want a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive, the only version that offers it is the Platinum+ e-4ORCE variant that has 389 horsepower and exactly double the torque of the front-wheel drive variants, 442 pound-feet (600 Nm), as well as a lower range rating of up to 265 miles (426 km).

When it comes to equipment, even the base Venture+ is not really lacking, with standard features like adaptive cruise control, ProPilot Assist with Navi-link, a 12.3-inch display for the driver, capacitive door handles, dual-zone climate control, electric parking brake and all the wireless connectivity, as well as active and passive safety features that you expect on a modern car.

It has standard 19-inch wheels, full LED headlights, full-width LED light bar in the rear, power-folding and heated mirrors and an illuminated Nissan logo. Electric seats are an option, but the vehicle does get a standard leather-wrapped steering wheel and mood lighting.

Move up to Evolve+ and the Ariya gains a power panoramic moon roof, power tailgate, LED fog lights, wireless charging for your phone, motor-operated glove box and underfloor trunk storage. Premiere adds the upgraded ProPilot 2.0, self-parking, illuminated kick plates and unique 19-inch wheels with aero covers.

The top of the range all-wheel drive Platinum+ 4ORCE AWD adds, on top of the second motor, active sound, Nappa leather inside, power-operated steering adjustment, a Bose Premium Audio system with 10 speakers and this is the only version where you can optionally select some even more special 20-inch wheels.

All model variants get unique grade emblems on the outside to make them easy to tell apart. They all charge at a maximum 130 kW via a DC fast charger, or up to 7.2 kW with its on-board charger. Those interested in ordering one can access Nissan’s special reservation portal; the manufacturer did not mention when the Ariya will reach customers, though.