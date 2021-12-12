The all-electric car segment in the U.S. almost doubled year-over-year during the first 10 months of 2021, reaching new all-time records.

According to the car registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), some 378,466 electric vehicles were registered from January to October 2021, which is 94% more than in 2020 at this point. That's about 2.9% of the total market, compared to 1.7% a year ago.

We estimated that in October, roughly 40,000 new battery-electric cars were registered (in January-September 2021 it was about 338,000).

California has the biggest share in the BEV market (34.3%, or about 129,800), but it's decreasing (from 38.3% a year ago). The reason for that is the growth rate of 74% year-over-year - lower than the nationwide average.

Models and brands

The list of the top 10 most registered all-electric models reveals the continued domination of Tesla, which has two models - Model Y and Model 3 - far ahead of the other BEVs.

Tesla, with 260,932 units, has an almost 69% share in the BEV segment, and the Model Y, with 134,504, is the most popular model with a very fast growth rate. Basically, two out of every three new BEVs are Model 3 or Model Y.

The third most registered car is the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV duo (unfortunately, affected by a battery recall that prevents this number from growing quickly). It means that the Ford Mustang Mach-E has a chance to become #3 in 2021.

The ramp-up of the Tesla Model S probably will allow Tesla's flagship to become #5, ahead of the supply-constrained Volkswagen ID.4.

BEV registrations in the U.S. - January-October 2021

Tesla Model Y - 134,504 (up 182%; 35.5% of all BEVs)

Tesla Model 3 - 112,314 (up 39%; 29.7% of all BEVs)

Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV - 23,041 (up 47%)

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 20,518 (new)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 13,787 (new)

Tesla Model S - 12,272 (up 9.4%)

Nissan LEAF - 11,933 (up 100%)

Hyundai Kona Electric - 8,620 (up 265%)

Porsche Taycan (all versions) - 7,818 (up 156%)

Kia Niro EV - 6,749 (up 210%)

other - 26,910

Total - 378,466 (up 94%)

including roughly 260,932 Tesla (68.9% of the total) and 117,534 non-Tesla



Tesla vs luxury/premium brands

Automotive News notes also that Tesla is strengthening among luxury/premium brands after passing Mercedes-Benz for third in September.

Considering the momentum, Tesla might be #1 by the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

Registrations in the U.S. - January-October 2021

BMW - 288,701 (up 32%)

Lexus - 272,094 (up 29%)

Tesla - 260,932 (up 68%)

Mercedes-Benz - 230,273 (up 9.1%)

Audi - 181,307 (up 27%)

Acura - 140,858 (up 31%)

Cadillac - 111,191 (up 14%)

Volvo - 106,383 (up 25%)

Lincoln - 78,967 (down 5.4%)

Land Rover - 69,843 (up 13%)

The Model Y and Model 3 were considered the two top-selling premium models in the U.S., ahead of the Lexus RX (98,297), Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series.