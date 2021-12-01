Volkswagen is in the enviable position of having more reservations for the ID.4 in the bank than it can honor at the moment.

The main cause for the delivery delays is the global semi-conductor shortage which is causing backlogs for all manufacturers. We recently reported that VW’s EV plant in Zwickau stopped production on the week of November 15 because of chip shortages, with the lost production estimated at 5,000 MEB-based EVs. A big chunk of that is made up of ID.4 SUVs, many of them US-bound—ID.4 production in Chattanooga, Tennessee will only start in mid-2022.

As a result of the ongoing chip crisis, Volkswagen of America tells InsideEVs in an email it will inform 2021 ID.4 reservation holders later today that they will be assigned an open production order to VW’s Model Year 2022.

To sweeten the deal for customers who have a locked order ($500 paid deposit) on a 2021 VW ID.4 but will receive a MY22 vehicle, the automaker will honor the MY21 base MRSP by offering an incentive when they pick up their vehicle.

For ID.4 reservation holders who don’t have locked orders, VW will apply a “mild” adjustment in MSRP, “in line with what usually happens with a MY changeover.” This is a clear hint at the fact that 2022 ID.4 models will carry higher MSRPs, although no specific details are available at the moment.

That said, VW is expecting some product enhancements for the 2022 ID.4, including a range improvement. Unfortunately, the automaker isn’t yet willing to talk numbers on this topic either.

While that’s good to hear, being assigned MY22 ID.4s means that reservation holders will have to wait several more months to take delivery of their electric SUVs. US deliveries of the 2022 VW ID.4 aren’t expected until the end of February or the beginning of March next year.