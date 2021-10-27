The Volkswagen ID.4 AWD's range and efficiency numbers were released by the manufacturer a few weeks ago, but today they were listed on the EPA's website.

The car is able to go up to 240-249 miles (386-401 km) on a single charge according to the EPA, which is only a few percent less than the rear-wheel-drive version.

Unfortunately, the EPA's documents lack the City and Highway range ratings (just like in the case of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo), that were previously included (up until this year, when sometimes they are not).

We are a little bit disappointed, because the Highway values are usually closer to InsideEVs' 70 mph range test results. The RWD version was rated at 230.2-237.1 miles (Highway), so the AWD maybe will be at 220-227 miles (10 less).

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro (19")

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 249 mi (401 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S (19")

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S (19") :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 240 mi (386 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi (238 Wh/km)

Volkswagen ID.4 versions: