The rear-wheel drive version of the Volkswagen ID.4 has received a 5-Star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

It's another top result for the ID.4, after the Highway Safety (IIHS)'s Top Safety Pick+ in September and 5-stars from Euro NCAP in April.

The all-wheel drive version is supposed to also get a 5-star rating from the NHTSA, but for now it awaits the rollover test results:

The videos presents three type of crash tests:

Full-Overlap Frontal Crash Test at 35 mph (56 km/h)

Side Crash Test - 3,015 lbs (1,368 kg) at 38.5 (62 km/h)

Side Pole Crash Test at 20 mph (32 km/h)

Volkswagen notes that the ID.4 is equipped with a combination of both passive and active safety systems that include six airbags as standard. There is also Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance system.

"With its full equipment package, the ID.4 utilizes a front radar, front camera, two rear radars and eight ultrasound sensors to collect data from the surrounding area, enabling Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance); Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring); Active Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor); Rear Traffic Alert; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go; Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System); and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency)."

Soon, the NHTSA will test more electric cars than ever, as the 2022 model year includes Audi Q4 e-tron, Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV, Ford Escape PHEV, Ford F-150 Lightning, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV, Mazda MX-30, Polestar 2 and Toyota RAV4 Prime.