The all-new Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV, cousins from the Volkswagen Group, were recently tested by the Euro NCAP and both received the maximum five-star rating.

The MEB-based SUVs rank among the safest vehicles currently available, especially in the protection of adults and children inside the vehicle.

"The ENYAQ iV is Škoda’s first ground-up all-electric vehicle and uses the same MEB platform - VW Group’s modular platform for battery electric vehicles - that is used for the new Volkswagen ID.4 and the ID.3 tested by Euro NCAP last year. Both ENYAQ iV and ID.4 turn in impressive performances and are separated by no more than a few points in the different areas of assessment. With robust structures to protect occupants and the high-voltage battery and frontal, curtain and centre airbags as standard, both cars achieve a score of over 90 percent for adult occupant protection."

Skoda ENYAQ iV - Full Width Rigid Barrier test 2021 - after crash Volkswagen ID.4 - Full Width Rigid Barrier test 2021 - after crash

"Compared to the smaller ID.3, the ID.4 and ENYAQ iV hold more appeal for family buyers wanting more space, and potential owners will be reassured with high marks in child occupant protection, as well as for the protection of vulnerable road users and for safety assistance. VW also fit Local Hazard Warning as standard equipment on the ID.4 but the system is not yet available on the ENYAQ iV."

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4 is a quite safe car, and it noticeably beats the ID.3 in the Adult Occupant category (93 vs 87), as well as Vulnerable Road Users (76 vs 71). On the other hand, it's also quite heavy with a curb weight of 2,029 kg.

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 93 percent

Child Occupant - 89 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 76 percent

percent Safety Assist - 85 percent

Skoda Enyaq iV

The Skoda Enyaq iV noted 94% in the Adult Occupant category (one more than ID.4) and the same result in Child Occupant (89%). The Vulnerable Road Users is 71%, compared to 76% in ID.4 and Safety Assist is also lower (82% vs 85%), because of less active safety tech inside we guess.

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 94 percent

Child Occupant - 89 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 71 percent

percent Safety Assist - 82 percent

