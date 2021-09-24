The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 received the maximum Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), just like the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge in April.

There are no weak spots in the ID.4's safety, according to the IIHS, as it is considered "Good" in all crash tests and performs great in crash avoidance and mitigation tests.

"The midsize SUV comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns a superior rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation and an advanced rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation. The standard LED reflector headlights earn an acceptable rating, while the optional curve-adaptive LED projectors earn a good rating."

Earlier this year, the Volkswagen ID.4 (and its cousin, the Skoda Enyaq iV) received the maximum five-star rating from Euro NCAP.

Detailed results

Top Safety Pick requirements:

"Good" in all six crashworthiness tests

"Good" or "Acceptable" headlights option

"Advanced" or "Superior" front crash prevention system ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations

Vehicles must come with "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights across all trim levels and packages

Moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Driver-side moderate overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 IIHS Crash Test: Moderate overlap 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 IIHS Crash Test: Moderate overlap

Driver-side small overlap IIHS crash test

Driver-side small overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 IIHS Crash Test: Driver-side small overlap 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 IIHS Crash Test: Driver-side small overlap

Side IIHS crash test

Side impact at 31 mph (50 km/h).