Volkswagen reports 79,321 vehicle sales during the third quarter of this year in the U.S., which is 8.2% less than a year ago. Nonetheless, the year-to-date result of 290,694 is 26% higher than in 2020.

In the case of the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4, sales improved slightly from 5,756 in Q2 to 6,049 in Q3, which probably will further increase over the next quarters. The ID.4 share out of the total Volkswagen sales was 7.6%.

The company notes that its data indicates that more than two-thirds of ID.4 customers are switching from other brands.

Volkswagen ID.4 sales in the U.S. in Q3 2021

So far this year (since March), Volkswagen has sold 12,279 ID.4 in the U.S.

The Volkswagen ID.4 was initially available only as a rear-wheel drive model, but now the offer includes also an all-wheel drive version.

Volkswagen ID.4 offer:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro $39,995 +$1,195 $7,500 $33,690 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S $44,495 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,190 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro $43,675 +$1,195 $7,500 $37,370 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S $48,175 +$1,195 $7,500 $41,870

Detailed results:

In the future, Volkswagen intends to produce the ID.4 locally in the U.S. and probably will expand the lineup with multiple MEB-based models.

Recently, Audi introduced in the U.S. its ID.4-cousin - the Audi Q4 e-tron (see details here), which is slightly more expensive than the Volkswagen. It will be interesting to see and compare the sales numbers of those two.