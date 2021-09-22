As Audi has officially released its offer on the all-new Q4 e-tron (and Q4 Sportback e-tron), and Volkswagen introduced the all-wheel drive ID.4, let's take a look at those two side-by-side.

Both cars are based on the same Volkswagen Group's Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform and produced at the same plant in Zwickau, Germany. The ID.4 soon will enter into production also in the U.S.

At least for now, both cars are available in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, but only with the largest battery version (82 kWh and 76.6 kWh usable), while in Europe there are couple more versions.

Volkswagen ID.4 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron

Powertrain (150 kW RWD or 220 kW AWD) and fast charging capabilities (up to 125 kW DC) are the same in both cars.

Of course the Audi brand is a premium one, while the Volkswagen brand is more mainstream, which will be reflected in design, materials and standard equipment, as well as in the price.

Volkswagen ID.4 interior 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron Interior

Here is the entire Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4 lineup in the U.S.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron (19") $43,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19") $49,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $43,495 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro (20") $52,700 +$1,095 $7,500 $46,295 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro $39,995 +$1,195 $7,500 $33,690 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S $44,495 +$1,195 $7,500 $38,190 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro $43,675 +$1,195 $7,500 $37,370 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S $48,175 +$1,195 $7,500 $41,870

Specs:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron (19") RWD 82 250 mi*

(402 km) 7.9 99 mph

(159 km/h) 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19") AWD 82 241 mi

(388 km) 5.8 112 mph

(180 km/h) 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro (20") AWD 82 241 mi

(388 km) 5.8 112 mph

(180 km/h) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro RWD 82 260 mi

(418 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S RWD 82 250 mi

(402 km) 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro AWD 82 249 mi

(401 km) 5.7 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S AWD 82 240 mi

(386 km)

2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron vs 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro

If we compare the entry-level, RWD versions of both models it will turn out that the range difference is expected within 4% (250 miles vs 260 miles). The acceleration should be the same, as the power output is the same (150 kW).

The Audi's version of the electric SUV is about a tenth more expensive than the Volkswagen's version. If you like the exterior, interior or some other aspects of the Audi, maybe it's worth those $4,000 more.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron (19")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (19")

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 82 kWh 0% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 250 mi*

(402 km) -3.8% 260 mi

(418 km) City 278.5 mi

(448 km) Highway 237.1 mi

(381 km) Specs 0-60 mph 7.9 s Top speed 99 mph

(159 km/h) Peak power 150 kW 0% 150 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi (212 Wh/km) City 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km) Highway 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $43,900 9.8% $39,995 Dest. Charge +$1,095 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $37,495 11.3% $33,690

2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro vs 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro

In the base of the base, all-wheel drive version we can see about 3% lower range rating for the Audi.

We are still waiting for the EPA energy consumption data to confirm Audi's numbers. The numbers in the press release might be wrong - MPGe city/highway/combined of 100/89/81 - appears to be wrong and we assume at least 91 MPGe combined.

Anyway, the price difference is over $6,200 (or over 14%) higher in the case of Audi.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19")

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro (19")

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 82 kWh 0% 82 kWh EPA Range Combined 241 mi

(388 km) -3.2% 249 mi

(401 km) City Highway Specs 0-60 mph 5.8 s 1.8% 5.7 s Top speed 112 mph

(180 km/h) Peak power 220 kW 0% 220 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi (230 Wh/km) -6.2% 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) City 100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) -2% 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km) Highway 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km) -1.1% 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km) Prices MSRP $49,900 14.3% $43,675 Dest. Charge +$1,095 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $43,495 16.4% $37,370

* estimated/unofficial values