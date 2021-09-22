Audi is introducing in the U.S. two more all-electric cars, the Q4 e-tron (SUV) and Q4 e-tron Sportback, which means that together with the e-tron (SUV), e-tron Sportback and e-tron GT, there will be a total of five Audi BEVs by the end of 2021.

At the launch, Audi will offer a total of three versions of the Q4 e-tron cars. The entry-level Q4 40 e-tron (SUV) with rear-wheel drive, the Q4 50 e-tron quattro with all-wheel drive, as well as the coupe-styled Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro, also all-wheel drive.

All of the Q4 e-trons are based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, and are highly related to the Volkswagen ID.4 family. The battery is basically the same (82 kWh and 77 kWh usable).

The RWD version is equipped with a 150 kW permanently excited synchronous motor, while the AWD versions are additionally equipped with a 80 kW asynchronous motor in the front (for a total system output of 220 kW). In its press release and on the website, Audi mistakenly said that both are asynchronous motors.

"The Q4 50 e-tron and its Sportback variation offer Audi’s signature quattro four wheel drive, powered by dual asynchronous motors. With an EPA-estimated range of 241 miles on Q4 50 e-tron quattro and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro – the Q4 line personifies premium electric mobility. The Q4 40 e-tron arrives equipped with rear-wheel drive, and is powered by a single asynchronous electric motor." - Audi in September 21, 2021

The MSRP price for the Audi Q4 40 e-tron starts at $43,900 (+$1,095 DST), which after deducting $7,500 of the federal tax credit is effectively $37,495. That's quite competitive to the ID.4 (MSRP from $39,995).

The all-wheel drive 4 50 e-tron quattro is $6,000 more expensive, while the Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro starts at $52,700 (+$1,095 DST) or $46,295 effectively.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron (19") $43,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19") $49,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $43,495 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro (20") $52,700 +$1,095 $7,500 $46,295

The Audi 50 e-tron quattro and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro received an EPA-estimated range of 241 miles (388 km), while the entry-level version has not yet been rated (it's expected that it will go 250 miles/402 km).

We guess that the more aerodynamic Sportback has the same range as the SUV version, because of the bigger wheels (20" vs 19") as standard. That's enough to eat a few percent of range.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron (19") RWD 82 250 mi*

(402 km) 7.9 99 mph

(160 km/h) 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19") AWD 82 241 mi

(388 km) 5.8 112 mph

(180 km/h) 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro (20") AWD 82 241 mi

(388 km) 5.8 112 mph

(180 km/h)

The Q4 e-tron comes with a 250 kWh fast charging credit (a few charging sessions) at Electrify America network for use over the first two years of ownership. Charging power us up to 125 kW (5-80% state-of-charge in 38 minutes).

In Europe, all Q4 e-tron versions can be ordered with an optional heat pump, but we did not see any info on that in the U.S.

Build and price

Q4 40 e-tron - two trim levels

Premium trim

"Premium trim offers standard an 8-way adjustable driver seat with 4-way power lumbar, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and LED interior lighting package. A number of safety and driver assistance features are included standard, including Audi pre sense, Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist, and lane departure warning systems. The optional convenience package includes a wireless phone charging pad, auto dimming power folding exterior mirrors, power passenger seat with lumbar, acoustic front side glass, SiriusXM satellite radio, memory function for the driver’s seat and exterior mirrors, Audi advanced key, auto-dimming interior mirror, an anti-theft alarm system, and a power tailgate with hands-free opening."

Premium Plus trim

"The Premium Plus trim level adds a heated steering wheel with regenerative control paddles, an LED interior lighting plus package, adaptive cruise assist, and the convenience package. Optional packages include a Technology package delivering Audi MMI Navigation plus, Traffic sign recognition, and a SONOS premium sound system. Available for both trim levels is an optional trailer hitch."

Q4 50 e-tron quattro and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro - three trim levels

Premium trim

"The entry, premium, trim arrives standard with an 8-way adjustable driver seat with 4-way power lumbar, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and an LED interior lighting package. A number of safety and driver assistance features are included standard, including Audi pre sense, Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist, and lane departure warning systems. Three option packages for these models include a convenience package, 20” wheel package, and a trailer hitch package. The optional convenience package includes a wireless phone charging pad, auto dimming power folding exterior mirrors, power passenger seat with lumbar, acoustic front side glass, SiriusXM satellite radio, memory function for the driver’s seat and exterior mirrors, Audi advanced key, auto-dimming interior mirror, an anti-theft alarm system, and a power tailgate with hands-free opening. The 20” wheel package includes 20” 5-Y-spoke design wheels with a graphite gray finish and all-season tires. The premium plus trim adds the convenience package, adaptive cruise assist, Audi active lane assist with emergency assist, and heated steering wheel with regenerative control paddles."

Premium Plus trim

"Optional for the Premium Plus is a technology package, S line plus package, 20” wheel package, and trailer hitch. The technology package includes Audi MMI Navigation plus, Audi virtual cockpit plus, traffic sign recognition, and SONOS premium sound system. The S line plus package on the Q4 50 e-tron includes 20” 10-spoke-star-aero design wheels with a black finish and all-season tires, S line exterior with black optic, front sport seats and top/bottom flattened steering wheel. The S line plus package for the Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron offers stunning 20” 5-V-spoke-polygon design wheels with a matte titanium finish and all-season tires fitting of the more dynamic Sportback design."

Premium Plus trim

"The Prestige trim adds animation for headlights and taillights, augmented reality head-up display, headlamp washer system, matrix-design LED headlights, and the technology package. Optional for the prestige trim is the S line plus package and 20” wheel package. Available for all trim levels is an optional trailer hitch."

Audi Q4 e-tron specs

2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron specs:

Range

EPA: preliminary estimate of aproximately 250 miles (402 km)

WLTP: 447-521 km (278-324 miles)

82 kWh battery (76.6 kWh net usable)

battery (76.6 kWh net usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 7.9 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99.4 mph)

rear-wheel drive (a permanently excited synchronous motor)

peak system output of 150 kW (70 kW continuous) and 310 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 11 kW

DC fast charging: up to 125 kW (5-80% SOC in 38 min)

towing capacity up to 1,000 kg (2,204.6 lb)

2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro specs:

Range

EPA: 241 miles (388 km)

WLTP: 412-488 km (256-303 miles)

82 kWh battery (76.6 kWh net usable)

battery (76.6 kWh net usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.8 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (111.8 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive

a permanently excited synchronous motor in the rear and an asynchronous motor in the front

a permanently excited synchronous motor in the rear and an asynchronous motor in the front

AC charging (on-board): 11 kW

DC fast charging: up to 125 kW (5-80% SOC in 38 min)

towing capacity up to 1,200 kg (2,645 lb); in the U.S. 2,600 lb (1,179 kg)

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro specs:

Range

EPA: 241 miles (388 km)

WLTP: 420-497 km (261-309 miles)



82 kWh battery (76.6 kWh net usable)

battery (76.6 kWh net usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.8 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (111.8 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive

a permanently excited synchronous motor in the rear and an asynchronous motor in the front

a permanently excited synchronous motor in the rear and an asynchronous motor in the front

AC charging (on-board): 11 kW

DC fast charging: up to 125 kW (5-80% SOC in 38 min)

towing capacity up to 1,200 kg (2,645 lb); in the U.S. 2,600 lb (1,179 kg)

More versions in Europe

When the Audi Q4 e-tron was introduced in April 2021, Audi has announced a couple more versions in Europe, including the 55 kWh battery version:

Audi Q4 35 e-tron specs:

Range

WLTP: 306-341 km (190-212 miles)



55 kWh battery (51.5 kWh net usable)

battery (51.5 kWh net usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.0 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99.4 mph)

rear-wheel drive (permanently excited synchronous motor)

peak system output of 125 kW (70 kW continuous) and 310 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7.2 kW

DC fast charging: up to 110 kW (5-80% SOC in 36 min)

towing capacity up to 1,000 kg (2,204.6 lb)

Audi Q4 Sportback 35 e-tron specs:

Range

WLTP: 313-349 km (195-217 miles)



55 kWh battery (51.5 kWh net usable)

battery (51.5 kWh net usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.0 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99.4 mph)

rear-wheel drive (permanently excited synchronous motor)

peak system output of 125 kW (70 kW continuous) and 310 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7.2 kW

DC fast charging: up to 110 kW (5-80% SOC in 36 min)

towing capacity up to 1,000 kg (2,204.6 lb)

Audi Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron specs:

Range

WLTP: 460-534 km (286-332 miles)

82 kWh battery (76.6 kWh net usable)

battery (76.6 kWh net usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99.4 mph)

rear-wheel drive (permanently excited synchronous motor)

peak system output of 150 kW (70 kW continuous) and 310 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 11 kW

DC fast charging: up to 125 kW (5-80% SOC in 38 min)

towing capacity up to 1,000 kg (2,204.6 lb)

Audi Q4 45 e-tron quattro specs:

Range

WLTP: 412-490 km (256-305 miles)

82 kWh battery (76.6 kWh net usable)

battery (76.6 kWh net usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (111.8 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive

a permanently excited synchronous motor in the rear and an asynchronous motor in the front

a permanently excited synchronous motor in the rear and an asynchronous motor in the front peak system output of 195 kW (77 kW continuous) and 425 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 11 kW

DC fast charging: up to 125 kW (5-80% SOC in 38 min)

towing capacity up to 1,200 kg (2,645 lb)

* estimated/unofficial values