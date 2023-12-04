The 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron are the performance-oriented, tri-motor versions of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron models, which this year replaced the 2023 Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi S e-tron and Audi e-tron S Sportback.

Aside from the new name, the latest generation of the electric Q8 and SQ8 has been equipped with a much higher capacity battery pack of 114 kilowatt-hours (106 kWh usable), compared to about 95 kWh in the original e-tron (up 20% or 19 kWh), which substantially increases the driving range.

Audi SQ8 e-tron Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron

However, the recently published EPA energy consumption rating reveals that the Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron remain relatively hungry for electrons, especially with the optional fancy 22-inch wheels.

The EPA Combined range of the SQ8 e-tron is 253 miles (about a fifth more than in the case of the previous generation of S e-tron), although it goes down to 218 miles when the larger wheels are selected:

SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron (20-inch): 253 miles (up 41-45 miles or 19-22%)

SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron (21/22-inch): 218 miles (up 33-37 miles or 18-20%)

[down 35 miles or 14% compared to 20-inch wheels]

The sporty SQ8 e-trons don't get as much of an increase in range as the regular, dual-motor Q8 e-trons (by 26-32%) when switching from a 95-kWh to the new 114-kWh battery.

The regular Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron (both with 20-inch wheels) also have a higher range of 285 and 296 miles, respectively (300 miles in the special Ultra edition with 19-inch wheels). It means that those who prefer performance and great handling, according to InsideEVs' recent test drive, have to give up at least 32-43 miles or about 11-15% of range when equipped with 20-inch wheels (67-78 miles or 24-26% with 22-inch wheels).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron (20-inch) is estimated at 73 MPGe or about 462 watt-hours per mile, basically on par with the previous generation (there is a slight drop in the case of the Sportback version from 75 MPGe).

For reference, the regular Q8 e-trons consume about 400 Wh per mile.

The larger, 22-inch wheels increase the energy consumption of both models to 63 MPGe or about 535 Wh/mi (up by almost 16%), making it kind of an electric guzzler.

2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch

2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 253 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi

75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi

2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-inch

2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 218 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi

62 MPGe: 544 Wh/mi

63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi

Once the energy is depleted, it can be recharged from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in about 31 minutes at a DC fast charger, at up to roughly 170 kilowatts.

In terms of AC charging, the car is equipped with a 9.6-kW on-board charger, but there is also an optional 19.2-kW charger, which costs $1,850 more (it comes with an additional AC charging port on the passenger side, which is quite a unique solution).

To encourage customers to switch to electric cars, Audi provides two years of unlimited fast charging on the Electrify America network.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-inch AWD 114 285 mi 5.4 124 mph 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra) 19-inch AWD 114 300 mi 5.3 124 mph 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-inch AWD 114 296 mi 5.4 124 mph 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-inch AWD 114 253 mi 4.2 130 mph 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 21/22-inch AWD 114 218 mi 4.2 130 mph 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch AWD 114 253 mi 4.2 130 mph 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-inch AWD 114 218 mi 4.2 130 mph

Pricing

Pricing for the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron starts at an MSRP of $89,800 (plus a $1,195 destination charge). The model does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit because it exceeds the $80,000 cap for SUVs and trucks and is imported from Europe.

For reference, the regular Q8 e-tron is over $15,000 less expensive, starting at an MSRP of $74,400.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-inch $74,400 +$1,195 N/A $75,595 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra pack) 19-inch $77,800 +$1,195 N/A $78,995 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-inch $77,800 +$1,195 N/A $78,995 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-inch $89,800 +$1,195 N/A $90,995 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 21/22-inch $89,800 +$1,195 N/A $90,995 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch $92,600 +$1,195 N/A $93,795 2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-inch $92,600 +$1,195 N/A $93,795

Gallery: 2024 Audi SQ8 E-Tron: First Drive