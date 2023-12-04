The 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron are the performance-oriented, tri-motor versions of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron models, which this year replaced the 2023 Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi S e-tron and Audi e-tron S Sportback.
Aside from the new name, the latest generation of the electric Q8 and SQ8 has been equipped with a much higher capacity battery pack of 114 kilowatt-hours (106 kWh usable), compared to about 95 kWh in the original e-tron (up 20% or 19 kWh), which substantially increases the driving range.
Audi SQ8 e-tron
Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron
However, the recently published EPA energy consumption rating reveals that the Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron remain relatively hungry for electrons, especially with the optional fancy 22-inch wheels.
The EPA Combined range of the SQ8 e-tron is 253 miles (about a fifth more than in the case of the previous generation of S e-tron), although it goes down to 218 miles when the larger wheels are selected:
- SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron (20-inch): 253 miles (up 41-45 miles or 19-22%)
- SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron (21/22-inch): 218 miles (up 33-37 miles or 18-20%)
[down 35 miles or 14% compared to 20-inch wheels]
The sporty SQ8 e-trons don't get as much of an increase in range as the regular, dual-motor Q8 e-trons (by 26-32%) when switching from a 95-kWh to the new 114-kWh battery.
The regular Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron (both with 20-inch wheels) also have a higher range of 285 and 296 miles, respectively (300 miles in the special Ultra edition with 19-inch wheels). It means that those who prefer performance and great handling, according to InsideEVs' recent test drive, have to give up at least 32-43 miles or about 11-15% of range when equipped with 20-inch wheels (67-78 miles or 24-26% with 22-inch wheels).
Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron (20-inch) is estimated at 73 MPGe or about 462 watt-hours per mile, basically on par with the previous generation (there is a slight drop in the case of the Sportback version from 75 MPGe).
For reference, the regular Q8 e-trons consume about 400 Wh per mile.
The larger, 22-inch wheels increase the energy consumption of both models to 63 MPGe or about 535 Wh/mi (up by almost 16%), making it kind of an electric guzzler.
2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch
|2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|253 miles
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi
72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi
75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi
2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-inch
|2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron / SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|218 miles
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi
62 MPGe: 544 Wh/mi
63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi
Once the energy is depleted, it can be recharged from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in about 31 minutes at a DC fast charger, at up to roughly 170 kilowatts.
In terms of AC charging, the car is equipped with a 9.6-kW on-board charger, but there is also an optional 19.2-kW charger, which costs $1,850 more (it comes with an additional AC charging port on the passenger side, which is quite a unique solution).
To encourage customers to switch to electric cars, Audi provides two years of unlimited fast charging on the Electrify America network.
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-inch
|AWD
|114
|285 mi
|5.4
|124 mph
|2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra) 19-inch
|AWD
|114
|300 mi
|5.3
|124 mph
|2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-inch
|AWD
|114
|296 mi
|5.4
|124 mph
|2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-inch
|AWD
|114
|253 mi
|4.2
|130 mph
|2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 21/22-inch
|AWD
|114
|218 mi
|4.2
|130 mph
|2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch
|AWD
|114
|253 mi
|4.2
|130 mph
|2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-inch
|AWD
|114
|218 mi
|4.2
|130 mph
Pricing
Pricing for the 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron starts at an MSRP of $89,800 (plus a $1,195 destination charge). The model does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit because it exceeds the $80,000 cap for SUVs and trucks and is imported from Europe.
For reference, the regular Q8 e-tron is over $15,000 less expensive, starting at an MSRP of $74,400.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Audi Q8 e-tron 20-inch
|$74,400
|+$1,195
|N/A
|$75,595
|2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback (Ultra pack) 19-inch
|$77,800
|+$1,195
|N/A
|$78,995
|2024 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 20-inch
|$77,800
|+$1,195
|N/A
|$78,995
|2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 20-inch
|$89,800
|+$1,195
|N/A
|$90,995
|2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron 21/22-inch
|$89,800
|+$1,195
|N/A
|$90,995
|2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 20-inch
|$92,600
|+$1,195
|N/A
|$93,795
|2024 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 21/22-inch
|$92,600
|+$1,195
|N/A
|$93,795