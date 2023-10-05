During the third quarter of 2023, Audi of America sold 59,535 cars in the United States (up 21 percent year-over-year). Year-to-date sales amounted to 167,880, which is 26 percent more than a year ago.

All-electric car sales increased even faster. In Q3, Audi sold 7,538 BEVs, which is 93 percent more than a year ago and a new record. The share of all-electric cars increased to 12.7 percent of the brand's total volume (up from 7.9 percent a year ago).

Things are improving quickly as the imports of the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q8 e-tron (successor of the retired e-tron model) increased, making the two models more available.

Audi BEV sales in Q3'2023 (YOY change):

e-tron SUV: 15 (down 99%)

e-tron Sportback: 8 (down 99%)

e-tron GT: 638 (up 16%)

Q4 e-tron SUV: 2,446 (up 129%)

Q4 Sportback e-tron: 834 (up 1886%)

Q8 e-tron: 2,748 (new)

Q8 Sportback e-tron: 849 (new)

Total: 7,538 (up 93%) and 12.7% share

Audi e-tron sales in the US - Q3 2023

So far this year, Audi sold more than 17,000 all-electric cars in the US, which is over 10 percent of its total volume.

Audi BEV sales in Q1-Q3'2023 (YOY change):

e-tron SUV: 1,728 (down 73%)

e-tron Sportback: 808 (down 68%)

e-tron GT: 2,424 (up 24%)

Q4 e-tron SUV: 6,062 (up 460%)

Q4 Sportback e-tron: 1,890 (up 3757%)

Q8 e-tron: 3,527 (new)

Q8 Sportback e-tron: 1,189 (new)

Total: 17,628 (up 47%) and 10.5% share

For reference, in 2022, Audi sold over 16,000 all-electric cars, which was the best result ever. This year, Audi might be able to sell roughly 25,000 electric cars.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

Audi BEVs have not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit (there is a potential to get the incentive through a lease), but sales of all-electric cars are expected to continue to grow later this year and most likely also in 2024.

Audi announced previously that starting in 2026, all new models will be electric. Until then, the brand should gradually become more and more electrified (which might require local production).