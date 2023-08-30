The 2024 model year of the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT brings an interesting boost in EPA efficiency and range.

According to the recently published ratings, both versions have an EPA Combined range of 249 miles, which is several percent more than before (in 2022MY and 2023MY).

2024 Audi e-tron GT 20-inch: 249 miles

[up 11 miles or 4.6% vs. 2023MY]

[up 11 miles or 4.6% vs. 2023MY] 2024 Audi RS e-tron GT 20-inch: 249 miles

[up 17 miles or 7.3% vs. 2023MY]

The range increased without a change to the battery pack, which still holds 93.4 kilowatt-hours (83.7 kWh usable), according to the company's website. Specs for the powertrain also appear the same in terms of power output and the test cycle is the same (2-cycle).

This makes us wonder what exactly allowed Audi to improve the efficiency and the range by several percent. An aerodynamic tweak? It might be something related to the software of the drive units, especially since Audi is using a rare setup with a rear two-speed automatic transmission (the front one is a single-speed).

Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan are the two directly related models that in the past noted a significant difference between real-world 70-mile-per-hour range tests (up to 305 miles) and EPA Combined range rating. In the 2023 model year, the Porsche Taycan family received a software update, which de-energizes the front motor when not needed to improve efficiency and range. It might be something similar in the case of Audi.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Audi e-tron GT/RS e-tron GT is 85 MPGe: 396 watt-hours per mile.

It's interesting that the energy consumption is the same, regardless of the city and highway driving scenario, which was not the case previously.

2024 Audi e-tron GT 20-inch

2024 Audi e-tron GT 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 249 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

2024 Audi RS e-tron GT 20-inch

2024 Audi RS e-tron GT 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 249 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

In terms of fast charging, the capabilities of the car remain the same - 5-80 percent state-of-charge in 22.5 minutes, at up to 270 kilowatts (from a high-power, high-voltage charger).

Both versions come with two years of free unlimited charging at the Electrify America network.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Audi e-tron GT 20-inch AWD 93.4 238 mi 3.9 152 mph 2023 Audi RS e-tron GT 20-inch AWD 93.4 232 mi 3.1 155 mph 2024 Audi e-tron GT 20-inch AWD 93.4 249 mi 3.9 152 mph 2024 Audi RS e-tron GT 20-inch AWD 93.4 249 mi 3.1 155 mph

Prices

The 2024 model year is more expensive. In the case of the Audi e-tron GT, it's $1,600 increase to $106,500, while the Audi RS e-tron GT is $3,200 more expensive and starts at an MSRP of $147,100.