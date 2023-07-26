Audi global car sales during the second quarter of 2023 increased by 23 percent year-over-year to 491,400. During the first half of the year, sales amounted to 907,100 (up 15.5 percent year-over-year).

These positive results are accompanied by pretty strong all-electric car sales, achieved by Audi in Q2. The German brand sold roughly 41,100 BEVs during the period, which is 59 percent more than a year ago, and a near-record level (compared to 41,200 units in Q4 2022).

All-electric car share out of Audi's total vehicle sales amounted to 8.4 percent (compared to 6.5 percent a year ago).

The main electric model in the company's lineup is the MEB-based Audi Q4 e-tron (including Sportback version), which is a direct cousin of the Volkswagen ID.4 (and ID.5). The Q4 e-tron noted 26,700 units in Q2, which is almost two-thirds of all Audi BEVs.

Audi BEV sales in Q2 2023:

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback): 26,700

Audi Q8 e-tron/e-tron (incl. Sportback): 9,800

other models: 4,500

Total: 41,100 (up 59% year-over-year) and 8.4% share

including 5,652 (up 18%) in the United States

Audi BEV Sales - Q2 2023

During the first half of the year, Audi BEV sales improved by 51 percent year-over-year to 75,600, which also represents 8.3 percent of the total volume.

Audi BEV sales in Q1-Q2 2023:

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback): 48,000

Audi Q8 e-tron/e-tron (incl. Sportback): 19,500

other models: 8,100

Total: 75,600 (up 51% year-over-year) and 8.3% share

For reference, in 2022, Audi sold a total of 118,196 all-electric cars around the world (up 44 percent year-over-year), which was about 7.3 percent of the brand's total volume.

Unfortunately, Audi does not provide sales results for plug-in hybrid models.

It's expected that the brand will continue to increase its BEV sales in the near future, achieving new record levels in Q3 or Q4.

The future growth will be partially powered by the addition of several new all-electric models. Starting in 2026, the German brand will only introduce all-electric cars to the global market.