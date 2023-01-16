Audi reports that its global car sales during the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 26 percent year-over-year to 420,700. Despite the strong Q4, in 2022, the brand sold almost 4 percent fewer cars than in 2021 (1.61 million compared to 1.68 million).

Meanwhile, Audi all-electric car sales noticeably increased, as the company "systematically continued its electrification strategy."

In Q4, a record number of 41,200 fully electric Audi were sold globally, which is 42 percent more than a year ago. Also, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) share in the total Audi volume reached a new record level of 9.8 percent.

Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG said “The strong numbers for the all-electric models show us that our clear focus on electric mobility is the right path.”

Audi BEV sales in Q4 2022

In 2022, Audi sold a total of 118,196 all-electric cars around the world, which is the first six-digit result for the brand and a solid 44.3 percent increase over 2021 (81,894).

The share of BEVs out of Audi's total sales increased to 7.3 percent, compared to 3.9 percent a year ago.

The total number includes 16,217 Audi BEVs, sold in 2022 in the United States.

In terms of models, the two main Audi electric cars are Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi e-tron family:

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 52,800

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 51,200

other (Audi e-tron GT/Audi RS e-tron GT): around 14,200

total: 118,196

Unfortunately, Audi does not provide sales results for plug-in hybrid models.

In the near future, Audi intends to launch the new Audi Q8 e-tron (e-tron successor), which - according to the company - already received many preorders ahead of its market launch in the spring of 2023.

Gradually, there will be more and more electric Audi, as starting in 2026, the German brand will only introduce all-electric cars to the global market. This should put Audi at the forefront of the Volkswagen Group electrification.