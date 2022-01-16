Audi reports a strong 2021 for fully electric vehicles, despite the fact that the worldwide semiconductor shortage affected overall global sales. Last year, the company sold a total of 1,680,512 cars (down 0.7% year-over-year).

In the case of all-electric cars, the total volume increased to 81,875, which is 57.3% more than a year ago. That's almost 4.9% of the total volume or nearly one in 20 new Audi.

The result makes Audi the second-largest BEV contributor in the Volkswagen Group, right after the Volkswagen brand.

Audi BEV sales in 2021

The momentum for all-electric Audi cars is high and translated into a record fourth quarter of about 29,100 BEVs (up 69% year-over-year).

In 2021, the BEV lineup was expanded from just a few models (Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and the S-versions of both) to seven types, as the Audi e-tron GT/Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron/Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron jointed the lineup.

At this point, it's clear that in 2022, Audi will sell a six-digit number of electric cars.

According to the company's strategy, in the next few years, the number of all-electric models will triple to more than 20.

Here are the main points:

Audi will spend about €18 billion on electrification and hybridization between 2022 and 2026

(almost half of its total investment of around €37 billion) Audi plans to have more than 20 fully electric models in its portfolio by 2025

Starting in 2026, the brand will exclusively bring new fully electric models to the market.

The majority of Audi BEV sales were noted in Europe. In the U.S., the company sold 10,985 units, which is 13.4% of the total.

Detailed data for the British market reveals that Audi has sold 11,777 BEVs in the UK in 2021, which is nearly 10% of the total volume. The number includes 7,405 e-tron (all versions), 3,863 Q4 e-tron (all versions) and 509 e-tron GT (all versions).

Soon, the company will launch new, MEB-based models in China, which should further accelerate the transformation to BEVs.

Audi sales in 2021 by market