The Volkswagen brand reports a strong increase in plug-in electric car sales in 2021, despite its overall result being significantly affected by the limited supply of semiconductors. The company sold 4.897 million passenger cars, which is around 8% less than in 2020.

Nonetheless, the plug-in car sales expanded to an all-time record of about 369,000 (up 73% year-over-year), which is also 7.5% of the total volume.

The stats reveal also that both all-electric and plug-in hybrid car sales increased, but in the case of BEVs, the volume and growth rate are much higher.

Volkswagen plug-in car sales in 2021 (vs previous year):

BEVs : roughly 263,000 ( up 97% ) and about 5.4% share (vs 2.5%)

: roughly ( ) and about share (vs 2.5%) PHEVs : roughly 106,000 ( up 33% ) and about 2.2% share (vs (1.5%)

: roughly ( ) and about share (vs (1.5%) Total: roughly 369,000 (up 73%) and about 7.5% share (vs 4.0%)

Plug-in share in Europe was 19.3%, while in Germany close to one fourth

Sales of Volkswagen all-electric cars in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached a new high of over 95,000 (up 33%).

Volkswagen Global BEV sales - Q4 2021

The Volkswagen brand was responsible for over 48% of the total plug-in vehicle sales by the Volkswagen Group in 2021 (762,400). In the case of BEVs, it's some 58% out of a total of 452,900.

According to the company, the order backlog in Europe has reached an all-time high of 543,000, including 95,000 orders for all-electric ID. models.

Europe remains Volkswagen's largest plug-in market. In China, Volkswagen sold a total of 77,100 all-electric cars (up 437% year-over-year), including 70,625 ID. In the U.S., ID.4 sales amounted to 16,742.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand said:

“Volkswagen is continuing to press ahead with the transition to e-mobility despite the limited supply of semiconductors,”. “In a very short time, we have reached a top position for all-electric vehicles in Europe. With our ACCELERATE strategy and the expansion of the model portfolio, we will continue to increase the pace of the e-mobility offensive. Before the end of this year, the ID. BUZZ will represent yet another emotional model in our ID. family,”

Top models

In terms of all-electric Volkswagen cars, the top models (by volume) in 2021 were:

Volkswagen ID.4: around 119,650

Volkswagen ID.3: around 76,000

Volkswagen e-up!: approximately 41,500

Volkswagen ID.6: just under 18,000 (exclusively in China)

Especially interesting is the ID.6 (ID.6 CROZZ and ID.6 X) result of under 18,000 because previous reports about the sales results in China did not include individual results for models.

Volkswagen brand passenger car sales in 2021 by market: