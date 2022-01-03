Volkswagen scored a fourth consecutive month of over 10,000 ID. all-electric car sales in China, but there is little to brag about.

In December, some 13,787 ID. cars were sold (ID.3, ID.4 and ID.6), which is not bad, but a bit less than in November. Unfortunately, there is no breakdown between the individual models.

The total result for the year is 70,625 (via CnEVPost), which means that after a significant acceleration in the second half of the year, Volkswagen has narrowed the gap to the target of 80,000-100,000 to about 10,000. The ID.4 CROZZ/ID.4 X probably accounts for the majority of the result.

Volkswagen ID. sales in China - December 2021

The results are ok for the first year of three all-new, MEB-based models in China (or five if you count ID.4 CROZZ/ID.4 X and ID.6 CROZZ/ID.6 X separately), especially since some of them were launched in the latter part of the year. However, the company has to improve in the near future, as currently even some of the start-ups are selling more EVs.

The two joint ventures are hoping to gradually increase the volume to 300,000 per year each and the third plant for MEB-based EVs (350,000/year) is under construction by Volkswagen Anhui joint venture, between Volkswagen (75% share) and JAC.

The biggest positive for Volkswagen is probably that there are not many established Western brands that are selling a lot of BEVs in China either. Volkswagen, as a brand, is in the top rankings.

In China, Volkswagen offers MEB-based EVs through two separate joint ventures: