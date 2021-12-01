Volkswagen continues to improve sales of all-electric ID. cars in China, achieving another monthly record in November.

According to the official info, the company sold 14,167 units (ID.3, ID.4 and ID.6), which is 1,431 more than in October. Unfortunately, there is no breakdown between the individual models.

It's the third consecutive result above 10,000, but this time, not enough to beat the top Chinese startup - XPeng, like in October.

Anyway, with one month to go, it appears very unlikely that Volkswagen will be able to reach its target of 80,000-100,000 ID cars in China in 2021. So far, the company has sold roughly 55,000 (give or take a few thousand).

Volkswagen ID. sales in China - November 2021

Let's recall that Volkswagen offers in China three models - ID.3, ID.4 and ID.6 (or five if you count ID.4 CROZZ/ID.4 X and ID.6 CROZZ/ID.6 X separately).

The ramp-up of the MEB-based EVs is challenging for the German manufacturer. We guess that Volkswagen is doing whatever possible to increase the volume, but it's not easy.

The recently launched Volkswagen ID.3, offered by the SAIC Volkswagen joint venture, has received a major promotion just a few weeks after the launch.

The Chinese ID.3 price starts at 159,888 CNY ($25,101) in the case of the entry-level version, while the two better-equipped versions cost 173,888 CNY ($27,299), including subsidies, we believe.

To increase sales volume (and achieve the sales target), the company is offering also the purchase of ID.3 with battery leasing (interest-free loan), which - according to CnEVPost - would be paid off over a period of 60 months for 1,000 CNY ($157). The upfront cost is then 60,000 CNY ($9,419) lower.

The promotion with interest-free battery loan is clear indication that the Volkswagen prioritizes increasing the volume. The promotion will run until the end of the year.

In China, Volkswagen offers MEB-based EVs through two separate joint ventures: