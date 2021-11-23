Volkswagen has started pre-sales in Germany of its first all-electric SUV coupe, the ID.5.

Customers have three powertrains to choose from, all drawing energy from the same 77 kWh battery: the rear-wheel-drive ID.5 Pro and ID.5 Pro Performance, and the all-wheel-drive ID.5 GTX.

The only price revealed so far is for the base ID.5 Pro, which starts at €46,515 ($52,350) in Germany. This model packs a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 128 kW (172 hp/174 PS) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque. It can travel for up to 520 kilometers (323 miles) on a full battery charge (WLTP combined).

The mid-range ID.5 Pro Performance offers the same driving range but has a more powerful motor making 150 kW (201 hp/204 PS) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque.

As for the ID.5 GTX range-topper, it boasts a dual-motor setup with one electric motor on the front axle making 162 Nm (120 lb-ft) and another on the rear axle rated at 310 Nm (229 lb-ft). The maximum output is 220 kW (295 hp/299 PS), enabling a 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph). Its maximum range is advertised at 490 km (304 miles).

Buyers will have several charging options including an AC charging station or wall box at 11 kW and DC quick-charging at up to 135 kW. Using the latter, the battery gets enough energy in 30 minutes to cover 390 km (242 miles) in the ID.5 or 320 km (199 miles) in the ID.5 GTX. In addition, the top model gets a peak charging power of up to 150 kW, which means it can unlock 100 kilometers (62 miles) of range in just 6 minutes at fast stations. Bi-directional charging is also available as an option.

All ID.5 models come with the ID.Software 3.0 offering over-the-air updates and upgrades, augmented reality head-up display, partly automated driving, and many connected features like Travel Assist, ID. Light, and more.

The VW ID.5 and ID.5 GTX will reach European customers in early 2022.