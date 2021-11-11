Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess has congratulated its Chinese division for the fact that the ID. familiy has reached a volume of nearly 13,000 units in October, pointing out that it's more than some of the prominent domestic competitors like NIO, XPeng and Li Auto.

It's quite an unusual approach to refer so directly to competitors, but we know that Herbert Diess is trying to change the Volkswagen Group "slightly" and is using Tesla as an example.

According to CnEVPost, Herbert Diess wrote Weibo (Chinese social platform)

"The ID. family continues its steady growth momentum in the China market. In October, ID. models sold nearly 13,000 units in a single month, surpassing domestic competitors including NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto. The Volkswagen brand ranked third in October sales of new energy vehicles."

Herbert Diess notes also the importance of safety of electric vehicles, but that's something Volkswagen does not have problems with.

Volkswagen ID. sales in China - October 2021

Currently, the Volkswagen brand offers in China five models - ID.4 CROZZ and ID.6 CROZZ (through FAW-Volkswagen) and ID.3, ID.4 X, ID.6 X (through SAIC Volkswagen).

Soon, the offer of the group will be expanded with more MEB-based models, including Audi Q5 e-tron (VW ID.6's cousin).

Only time will tell how well Volkswagen will progress. Tesla has averaged over 20,000 sales per month over the first 10-months of this year (compared to over 11,000 in 2020). BYD is also above 20,000 BEVs per month (and above 40,000 plug-ins per month).

Since those two heavyweight contenders are ramping up production and upgrading their models, it will not be an easy race to win for VW.