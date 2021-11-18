The Volkswagen ID.6 is one of several MEB-based Volkswagen models produced in China and currently sold solely in China, but it might change as export to Europe are reportedly under consideration.

Let's take a look at this model in an interesting review by Wheelsboy, which had an opportunity to check a top-of-the-line Prime version, in a 6-seat configuration (the base is 7-seat).

The Volkswagen ID.6 is a very similar car to the Volkswagen ID.4, just bigger. The most important difference is the length difference - 30 cm. That's enough to add the third row, but do not expect a lot of space, especially legroom in the back or even air conditioning vents. It's mostly for kids.

The Volkswagen ID.6 prices in China vary from $37,500-$52,000 depending on the version and trim, which is considerably more than in the case of ID.4: $31,000-$43,000.

Electric motor options and battery options are basically the same as in the case of ID.4 (see specs on the bottom of this post). It's also noteworthy that the ID.6 exists in two almost identical versions: ID.6 CROZZ, produced by FAW-Volkswagen and ID.6 X, produced by SAIC Volkswagen.

According to Wheelsboy, the ID.6 is a solid product, but it inherited some of the quirks of the ID. cars, like annoying capacitive touch buttons or nonintuitive infotainment system.

Inside, the overall interior fit and finish is good, but in the case of materials, there are hard plastics here and there, and in general it does not appear to be on par with some the other electric cars in the ultra-competitive Chinese EV market. Maybe the upcoming Audi Q5 e-tron version will be nicer?

The driving experience is positive, but in this regard Wheelsboy asks whether "good" is good enough, especially if Volkswagen intends to go electric on a mass scale?

That's actually not too rosy of a review and it seems that the Volkswagen ID.6 will have to prove its value on the market.

Volkswagen ID.6 general specs:

Two battery versions:

58/62 kWh battery (net/total): 436 km (271 miles) of China NEDC range

77/82 kWh battery (net/total): 588 km (365 miles) of China NEDC range

battery (net/total): of China NEDC range battery (net/total): of China NEDC range Three powertrain options (permanent magnet synchronous machine PSM):

RWD: 132 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.3 s

RWD: 150 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.1 s

AWD (dual motor): 225 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 s

RWD: 132 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in RWD: 150 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in AWD (dual motor): 225 kW, 310 Nm: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in top speed 160 km/h (100 mph); all versions

seats: 7

dimensions: L: 4,876 mm, W: 1,848 mm, H: 1,680 mm

wheelbase: 2,965 mm

wheel size: 19", 20", 21"

weight curb/permissible: 2,280 kg/2,840 kg

Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform

Two separate models: