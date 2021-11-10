Volkswagen reports 12,736 sales of all-electric ID. cars in China, which is another monthly record and at least the fifth consecutive month of growth.

The company sold the first locally-produced Volkswagen ID.3, launched in October, and a total of 11,481 ID.4 and ID.6.

FAW-Volkswagen reports 5,684 ID.4 CROZZ and ID.6 CROZZ, which leaves 5,797 for SAIC Volkswagen's ID.4 X and ID.6 X. Numbers for individual models were not released.

The ID.3 sales improved, but with two months remaining, the target of up to 100,000 units in 2021 appears to be out of reach (the brand is somewhere between 40,000 and 45,000, we guess).

An interesting thing is that - according to Chinese media - the initial Volkswagen ID.3 sales are considered better than in the case of ID.4/ID.6 at the time. The estimated delivery time is 7 weeks. The ID.4/ID.6 are immediately available:

Together with non-ID. models, the total Volkswagen New Energy Vehicle sales amounted to 16,138.

For reference, Tesla sold in October about 13,725 units (wholesale shipments), while over 40,000 cars were exported. BYD sold some 80,000 plug-ins.

The German brand still has a long way to go to catch up with the biggest EV players in China, but with the continuous expansion of the lineup and volume of individual models, it's probably only a matter of time.

In China, Volkswagen offers MEB-based EVs through two separate joint ventures: