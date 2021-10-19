Volkswagen is the core brand of the Volkswagen Group and, according to the latest data, its global electric car sales improved in the third quarter to a new record of about 75,000.

That's 154.4% more than a year ago and slightly above the peak in Q4 2020, when the company was striving to sell as many BEVs as possible to meet emission requirements in Europe.

Most of the sales currently fall on the MEB-based Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4, but the Volkswagen e-up! also contributed substantially.

Volkswagen Global BEV sales - Q3 2021

Year-to-date, Volkswagen brand has sold some 167,800 all-electric cars (up 169.2% year-over-year), which is about 57% of the total of 293,100 by the Volkswagen Group.

The ID. models notes 125,400 units, which is almost three quarters of Volkswagen's total BEV sales:

Volkswagen ID.4 - 72,700

Volkswagen ID.3 - 52,700

Geographically, Europe remains the largest market for Volkswagen's ID. electric cars. Sales in the U.S. stand at 12,279 YTD, while in China it's probably up to around 30,000.

With the recent growth in China and upcoming local production of the ID.4 in the U.S., we expect that soon Volkswagen will be at six-digit level (quarterly).

The appetite is higher as Volkswagen would like to gradually expand MEB-based EV sales to millions of units annually. To achieve it, the company will introduce many new models.