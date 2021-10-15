The Volkswagen Group (which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT and more) reports an outstanding growth rate for its electric car sales.

In Q3 2021, the German group was able to more than double the volume year-over-year to over 122,000. According to our data, the plug-in hybrid sales expanded far slower and soon will be totally left behind.

Plug-in car sales - Q3 2021

BEVs: about 122,100 ( up 109% year-over-year)

about ( year-over-year) PHEVs: about 74,700 ( up 52% year-over-year)

about ( year-over-year) Total: about 196,800 (up 82% year-over-year)

Plug-in car sales - Q1-Q3 2021

So far this year, the Volkswagen Group sold over 293,000 all-electric cars, which is 138% more than a year ago.

BEVs: about 293,100 ( up 138.2% year-over-year)

about ( year-over-year) PHEVs: about 246,000 ( up 133% year-over-year)

about ( year-over-year) Total: about 539,100 (up 136% year-over-year)

The 539,100 plug-ins (BEVs and PHEVs) is already well above the result for the entire year of 2020 - 422,000 plug-ins.

All-electric car sales by market - Q1-Q3 2021

Europe remains the largest market for the Volkswagen Group's BEVs, but the growth rate recently was the highest in China (in Q3 up 315% year-over-year to 28,900).

Europe: 209,800 (up 120%) and 26% market share

U.S.: 27,300 (up 212%) and 8% market share

China: 47,200 (up 201%)

others: 8,800 (up 159%)

Total: 293,100 (up 138% year-over-year)



Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales said:

“As planned, we significantly accelerated the BEV market ramp- up in China in the third quarter, and we are on track to meeting our target for the year of delivering 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles of the ID. model family.”

All-electric car sales by brand - Q1-Q3 2021

Sales of all-electric cars increases quickly by all brands:

Volkswagen (cars): 167,800 ( up 169.2% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Audi: 52,800 ( up 51.4% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Skoda: 32,100 ( up 236.8% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) SEAT: 8,800 ( up 109.6% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Porsche: 28,600 ( up 161.7% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Volkswagen (commercial vehicles): 2,300 ( up 150.1% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) other (MAN): 600 ( up 157.5% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 293,100 (up 138.2% year-over-year)



Top 5 all-electric cars - Q1-Q3 2021

The Volkswagen ID.4 is without a doubt the top selling electric car in the group, partially because it's available in all major markets (Europe, China, U.S.), while the ID.3 so far was sold only in Europe (soon also in China).

Volkswagen ID.4 - 72,700

Volkswagen ID.3 - 52,700

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 36,100

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) - 28,600

Skoda Enyaq iV - 28,200

Additionally, we can see 28,200 Skoda Enyaq iV and the number of 52,800 Audi (total) and 36,100 Audi e-trons, indicates that the Audi Q4 e-tron also might be at 5,000-10,000 units now. Together with the Volkswagen ID.4, that's well over 100,000.

Volkswagen Group all-electric car sales - Q3 2021