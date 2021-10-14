In September, new passenger car registrations in Germany decreased by almost 26% year-over-year to 196,972. That is also some 20% below the 2019 result.

The plug-in segment moves in the opposite direction - up. Last month, some 56,497 new plug-in cars were registered (up 37% year-over-year), which translates to a new all-time record market share of 28.7%.

All-electric cars were the major force of growth (up 59%), while the plug-in hybrids noted a 13% increase, only slightly above the conventional hybrids (up 11%).

Results by type:

BEVs: 33,655 – up 59% at 17.1% market share

– up 59% at 17.1% market share PHEVs: 22,842 – up 13% at 11.6% market share

– up 13% at 11.6% market share Total: 56,497 – up 37% at 28.7% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – September 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

So far this year, more than 477,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany. It's the largest plug-in market in Europe.

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 236,695 – up 141% at 11.7% market share

– up 141% at 11.7% market share PHEVs: 241,064 – up 128% at 12.0% market share

– up 128% at 12.0% market share Total: 477,759– up 134% at 23.7% market share

Sales of brands/models

September was an exceptional month, during which a high number of Tesla deliveries (usually accumulated in the last month of a quarter) allowed the brand to take first place with a record 7,903 registrations. The previous records were 4,466 in June and 3,703 in March.

The next four positions, as usual, belong to the top four German brands: Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations (at least 1,000) were:

Tesla: 7,903 - 7,903 BEVs

- 7,903 BEVs Volkswagen: 6,796 - 5,224 BEVs and 1,572 PHEVs

- 5,224 BEVs and 1,572 PHEVs Mercedes-Benz: 5,371 - 857 BEVs and 4,514 PHEVs

- 857 BEVs and 4,514 PHEVs BMW: 4,416 - 1,408 BEVs and 3,008 PHEVs

- 1,408 BEVs and 3,008 PHEVs Audi: 3,492 - 1,457 BEVs and 2,035 PHEVs

- 1,457 BEVs and 2,035 PHEVs Hyundai: 3,502 - 2,469 BEVs and 1,033 PHEVs

- 2,469 BEVs and 1,033 PHEVs Skoda: 2,819 - 2,106 BEVs and 713 PHEVs

- 2,106 BEVs and 713 PHEVs SEAT: 2,505 - 250 BEVs and 2,255 PHEVs

- 250 BEVs and 2,255 PHEVs Renault: 2,357 - 2,049 BEVs and 308 PHEVs

- 2,049 BEVs and 308 PHEVs Kia: 2,168 - 1,030 BEVs and 1,138 PHEVs

- 1,030 BEVs and 1,138 PHEVs smart: 2,042 - 2,042 BEVs

- 2,042 BEVs Volvo: 1,805 - 90 BEVs and 1,715 PHEVs

- 90 BEVs and 1,715 PHEVs Opel: 1,791 - 1,431 BEVs and 360 PHEVs

- 1,431 BEVs and 360 PHEVs Ford: 1,365 - 353 BEVs and 1,012 PHEVs

- 353 BEVs and 1,012 PHEVs Fiat: 1,091 - 1,091 BEVs

The highest result was noted by the Tesla Model 3 - 6,828 (the best ever for the Model 3), which allowed it to take the first place year-to-date.

The Volkswagen ID.3 also had a strong month (2,694) and is now near overtaking the Volkswagen e-up! An interesting thing is that the Skoda Enyaq iV (2,027) had almost two times more registrations than the Volkswagen ID.4 (1,019).

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 set its first four-digit result in September - 1,010 (3,313 YTD).

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 6,828 (23,982 YTD)

Volkswagen e-up! - 1,452 (21,890 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 2,694 (21,539 YTD)

Renault ZOE - 1,536 (13,756 YTD)

Hyundai Kona Electric - 1,289 (13,720 YTD)

smart fortwo EQ - 1,598 (11,758 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,019 (9,211 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 2,027 (8,671 YTD)

Official stats: