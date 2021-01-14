The Volkswagen Group (which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT and more) has seriously accelerated its global plug-in electric car sales last year, basically tripling the 2019 result, despite the challenges in 2020 that caused a 15.2% decline of the overall volume to 9,305,400.

According to the sales report for 2020, the group has sold roughly 231,600 all-electric cars (over three times more than in 2019), which represents 2.5% of the total. The plug-in hybrids also were growing pretty well - increased by 175% year-over-year to roughly 190,500!

As a result, the Volkswagen Group closed the year with 422,100 new plug-in electric car deliveries (up 195% year-over-year). That accounts for over 4.5% of the overall volume and opens the door for more than 10% in 2021.

BEVs: about 231,600 ( up 214% year-over-year) and 2.49% of the total volume

about ( year-over-year) and of the total volume PHEVs: about 190,500 ( up 175% year-over-year) and 2.05% of the total volume

about ( year-over-year) and of the total volume Total: about 422,100 (up 195% year-over-year) and 4.54% of the total volume

Volkswagen Group's plug-ins were especially popular in Western Europe, where they accounted for 10.5% (compared to 1.9% in 2019) of the total volume of 2,939,900 (down 21.6% year-over-year). That would be 308,690 or over 73% of the total globally! It means that "only" 113,410 plug-ins were sold outside Western Europe (not even outside Europe).

In Germany, the group sold about 127,333 plugs-ins (11.6% out of total 1,097,700).

Top 5 all-electric models

The top-selling battery-electric car in the group was the all-new Volkswagen ID.3 with 56,500 deliveries. Great results were set also by the Audi e-tron family - 47,300, and the retiring Volkswagen e-Golf - 41,300. Porsche did pretty strong with the Taycan as well, achieving its target of 20,000 units.

Volkswagen ID.3 - 56,500 Audi e-tron - 47,300 Volkswagen e-Golf - 41,300 Volkswagen e-up! - 22,200 Porsche Taycan - 20,000

Volkswagen ID.3

Audi E-tron Sportback Volkswagen e-Golf

Volkswagen e-up! Porsche Taycan 4S

Top 5 plug-in hybrid models:

In the case of plug-in hybrid, the individual volumes are not as high:

Volkswagen Passat GTE - 27,200 Audi Q5 - 23,500 Porsche Cayenne - 21,500 ŠKODA Superb iV - 16,400 Volkswagen Golf GTE / eHybrid - 15,200

Volkswagen Passat GTE 2020

Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid