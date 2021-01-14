The company revealed its top five BEVs and top five PHEVs.
The Volkswagen Group (which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT and more) has seriously accelerated its global plug-in electric car sales last year, basically tripling the 2019 result, despite the challenges in 2020 that caused a 15.2% decline of the overall volume to 9,305,400.
According to the sales report for 2020, the group has sold roughly 231,600 all-electric cars (over three times more than in 2019), which represents 2.5% of the total. The plug-in hybrids also were growing pretty well - increased by 175% year-over-year to roughly 190,500!
As a result, the Volkswagen Group closed the year with 422,100 new plug-in electric car deliveries (up 195% year-over-year). That accounts for over 4.5% of the overall volume and opens the door for more than 10% in 2021.
- BEVs: about 231,600 (up 214% year-over-year) and 2.49% of the total volume
- PHEVs: about 190,500 (up 175% year-over-year) and 2.05% of the total volume
- Total: about 422,100 (up 195% year-over-year) and 4.54% of the total volume
Volkswagen Group's plug-ins were especially popular in Western Europe, where they accounted for 10.5% (compared to 1.9% in 2019) of the total volume of 2,939,900 (down 21.6% year-over-year). That would be 308,690 or over 73% of the total globally! It means that "only" 113,410 plug-ins were sold outside Western Europe (not even outside Europe).
In Germany, the group sold about 127,333 plugs-ins (11.6% out of total 1,097,700).
Top 5 all-electric models
The top-selling battery-electric car in the group was the all-new Volkswagen ID.3 with 56,500 deliveries. Great results were set also by the Audi e-tron family - 47,300, and the retiring Volkswagen e-Golf - 41,300. Porsche did pretty strong with the Taycan as well, achieving its target of 20,000 units.
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 56,500
- Audi e-tron - 47,300
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 41,300
- Volkswagen e-up! - 22,200
- Porsche Taycan - 20,000
Top 5 plug-in hybrid models:
In the case of plug-in hybrid, the individual volumes are not as high:
- Volkswagen Passat GTE - 27,200
- Audi Q5 - 23,500
- Porsche Cayenne - 21,500
- ŠKODA Superb iV - 16,400
- Volkswagen Golf GTE / eHybrid - 15,200
