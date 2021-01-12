Audi announced that during 2020, the global sales of e-tron and e-tron Sportback increased by 79.5% year-over-year to 47,324.

This probably makes the e-tron the top-selling electric car in its category (premium SUV), above the Tesla Model X (Tesla reported more than 57,000 sales of Model S and Model X). In Norway specifically, Audi e-tron/e-tron Sportback was the top-selling model overall.

When compared to Audi brand sales in 2020 (1,692,773 units, down 8.3% year-over-year), BEVs account for a noticeable 2.8% of the total volume (that's two times more than in 2019).

Audi e-tron sales in 2020

Audi also underlines that it's the biggest German manufacturer of premium all-electric cars:

"AUDI AG is continuing its transformation into a provider of sustainable premium mobility and is by some distance the biggest maker of electric vehicles among the three German premium brands. The successful Audi e-tron model (including the Audi e-tron Sportback) registered a significant increase in demand last year, with growth of 79.5 percent (47,324 cars) compared with the previous year. The Audi e-tron is the global top seller among electric vehicles made by German premium manufacturers. In Norway it is even the best-selling of all models. In Germany the Audi e-tron (including the Audi e-tron Sportback) was able to more than double its sales volume in the final quarter in comparison with the previous year."

We don't know (yet) the plug-in hybrid sales, but it seems that the electrification at Audi is progressing quickly. With multiple new models on the horizon, we are pretty sure that 2021 and the following years will be even better.

Audi sales in 2020 by market