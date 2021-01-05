Electrification in Norway, which was already progressing at lightning speed, further accelerated to a new all-time record level in December, leaving us speechless.

Last month, sales went through the roof once again, reaching a level not seen ever before. The number of new passenger plug-in registrations increased 198% year-over-year to 17,910, which is 87.1% of the total sales. That's close to 9 out of 10 new cars!

It was possible to achieve such a high result because aside from the general progress, Tesla unloaded thousands of cars, as it usually does in the last month of a quarter.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 13,718 ( up 301% , at 66.7% market share) + 403 ‘used’ + 336 vans (335 new and 1 used)

( , at market share) + 403 ‘used’ + 336 vans (335 new and 1 used) PHEVs: 4,192 ( up 62% , at 20.4% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 17,910 (up 198%, at 87.1% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – December 2020

The year 2020 is behind us and as we can see - all-electric in Norway has become the majority (54.3%) of the market! Adding plug-in hybrids, we can talk about three quarters (74.8%)!

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs: 76,800 (up 27%, at 54.3% market share)

PHEVs: 28,904 (up 50%, at 20.4% market share)

Total: 105,704 (up 33%, at 74.8% market share)

Models

In December, the Tesla brand and Model 3 specifically were the number one brand and model in Norway with 4,423 and 4,232 new registrations respectively (the remaining 191 falls on Model S/X).

This outstanding result for Model 3 sales is of course caused by Tesla's irregular monthly delivery schedule (there were only 341 registrations in October and November and a total of 4,573 in Q4). Anyway, Tesla Model 3 beat the Volkswagen ID.3 for the month that way, and for the year too, achieving 7,770 registrations in 2020.

The all-new Volkswagen ID.3 noted the second-best result for the month - 2,303, and was just behind the Model 3 for the year - 7,754 (although deliveries began just four months ago, on September).

Other models were in the hundreds at best in December, so the third model that we would like to highlight is the Audi e-tron with 454 units for the month and the top result of 9,227 for the year 2020!

Top BEV results already in our database:

Tesla Model 3 - 4,232 (7,770 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 2,303 (7,754 YTD)

Volvo XC40 Recharge - 772*

Nissan LEAF - 692 (5,221)

Polestar 2 - 670 (2,831 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 454 (9,227 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 426 (3,614 YTD)

Hyundai Kona Electric - up to 367* (around 5,000 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 358 (3,720 YTD)

BMW i3 - 240 (2,714 YTD)

Renault ZOE - 114 (2,346 YTD)

Volkswagen e-Golf - up to 71* (around 5,000 YTD)

* some numbers require confirmation.

We saw also 19 registrations of the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD