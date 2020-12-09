Audi officially announced the start of production of its all-new all-electric model, the Audi e-tron GT, at its Böllinger Höfe plant in Neckarsulm, Germany. The same production line will be utilized also to make the conventional Audi R8.

It's the first electric Audi produced in Germany, as the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback are produced in Brussels, Belgium. The Böllinger Höfe site also makes the plug-in hybrid models of A6, A7 and A8.

"Series production of the Audi e-tron GT, the brand’s most powerful electric vehicle is launching at the Neckarsulm site. The production process at the Audi Böllinger Höfe is every bit as unique as the car itself. No vehicle bearing the four rings has ever been readied for series production as quickly."

The order books for the Audi e-tron GT will be opened in Spring 2021, which suggests that the initial rate of production will not be particularly high.

Since the Audi e-tron GT shares a lot with the Porsche Taycan (both are based on the J1 Performance Platform, developed by Porsche for the Taycan), we can expect that it will be a really high-performance model - for sure the most powerful electric Audi.

We guess that it will be an interesting, less expensive alternative to the Taycan. If the Taycan can exceed 20,000 sales in 2020, the Audi e-tron GT might sell at an even higher volume.

Let's now wait for the unveiling of the final production version and specs.

