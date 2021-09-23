Volkswagen continues to expand its ID. car sales in China, crossing 7,000 units in August for the very first time in a month, after 5,810 in July and 3,415 June.

According to CnEVPost, the total number in August is 7,023 ID. (ID.4 CROZZ, ID.4 X, ID.6 CROZZ nad ID.6 X). Some numbers indicate that about 2,000 fall on the ID.6 models.

That's a step in the right direction, but still not enough to reach the target of 80,000-100,000 units by the end of the year. The problem is the slow start in Spring that required marketing adjustments.

The two joint ventures (with FAW and SAIC), with a massive manufacturing capacity of up to 300,000 cars annually each, have to continue to increase the rate. Easy to say, but the EV competition in China is extremely high.

Later this year, Volkswagen will add a fifth model to the lineup - the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback, which will be offered by SAIC Volkswagen.

According to a separate sales report, the total number of Volkswagen plug-ins (ID. and non-ID.) in China stand at 10,791 in August and 64,042 YTD.

For reference, during the first half of the year, Volkswagen sold about 92,859 passenger all-electric cars globally, including 6,230 ID.4 in the U.S.

It will be interesting to see how the numbers for MEB-based EVs will progress in the long term.

In China Volkswagen offers MEB-based EVs through two separate joint ventures: