Tesla's overall sales/export of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y reached a near-record level in October.

The total volume (sales and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Reuters, Moneyball and Chinese media) increased 348% year-over-year to 54,391 units.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

Only the month of September was better, with 56,006 units, but the difference is small, which means that the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant continues to produce cars at its all-time high rate.

Only BYD achieved a higher volume in October - over 80,000 (more on that in a separate report).

Last month, only about 25% of the total Tesla volume was directed to Chinese customers. In total, the local sales amounted to about 13,725 (up 13% year-over-year) or roughly 25% of the total.

Year-to-date, Tesla has sold in China some 218,000 electric cars.

The majority of MIC Tesla cars were exported - a total of 40,666 units, according to the data, which is a new all-time monthly record.

Tesla's EV export is an order of magnitude higher than in the case of Chinese manufacturers.

Models

The data for individual models is not yet available to us. We will try to update this post once the data emerges.

The previous month was a record high for local Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y sales, but in the export-oriented October, the volume will be much lower. Nonetheless, we guess that the Q4 results will be significantly higher than a year ago.

The month of November is also expected to be focused on exports, while in December we will probably see a high number of local deliveries.

 

