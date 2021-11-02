Tesla recently shared a short but compelling video showcasing robots painting cars in its automated paint shop at Gigafactory Shanghai. Not only are robots painting the cars almost completely unassisted, but there's also a whole host of other automated features that deliver the cars to the shop, clean them, buff them, etc. It's arguably hard not to watch the fascinating video over and over.

Tesla has had issues with its paint over the years. This seems to be especially true of some cars that have come out of its original factory in Fremont, California. However, CEO Elon Musk has often said that not only will Tesla's manufacturing be one of the primary contributors to its lead over rival brands going forward, but also that the paint shops in its upcoming factories will be on another level.

The new Tesla China video was first shared on Twitter by Jay in Shanghai who also published it on YouTube. It's embedded at the top of the page, so you can watch it whichever way you choose.

We can only assume that the Giga Berlin paint shop, which Musk has touted on many an occasion, as well as the paint shop in the upcoming Austin Gigafactory, will be on the same level as that of China's, or perhaps even more advanced.

The video also highlights a few of the different paint colors available in China, and to those who live in Europe and are taking delivery of a Tesla vehicle that was made in China. China-made Teslas come standard with Pure Black paint, though owners can choose from options, including Cold Light Silver, China Red, Deep Sea Blue, and Pearl White.

Additional Tesla paint colors were recently discovered via a Tesla app update, though they'll reportedly only be available on cars produced at Giga Berlin, at least initially. The paint options include Abyss Blue Multicoat, Deep Crimson Multicoat, and Mercury Silver Metallic.

As we've previously reported, Tesla worked with Geico Taikisha on the upcoming Giga Berlin paint shop, and Teslarati reported that the automaker will install Taikisha machines at Giga Shanghai after they've been tested in Germany.