Volkswagen's MEB-based electric cars, offered under the ID. subbrand, gain some traction in China after a slow start that will require marketing adjustments.

According to Reuters, in July the two joint ventures (with FAW and SAIC) delivered 5,800 Volkswagen ID. cars (ID.4 CROZZ, ID.4 X, ID.6 CROZZ nad ID.6 X), which is significantly more than less than 3,000 in June.

Assuming less than 8,000 ID.4 sales in the first half of the year, the current rate still is not sufficient to reach the target of 80,000-100,000 ID. electric cars in China in 2021.

Volkswagen needs to increase the volume beyond 10,000 units a month, maybe even 15,000 a month as soon as possible.

It would be extremely important also because the joint ventures have built two plants with an intention to produce up to 300,000 electric cars a year (the manufacturing equipment will be installed gradually, we believe). The third plant (with JAC) is under construction and expected to produce up to 350,000 BEVs annually.

It's expected that the third MEB-based model in China will be the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback, although a few years ago it was expected that the ID.3 will be only for Europe. Market launch of the ID.3 in China is scheduled for late 2021 - probably December - according to multiple reports.

Earlier this year, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) listed specs for the ID.3 from SAIC Volkswagen (via Moneyball):

A pre-production prototype of the ID.3 in China was seen a few months ago.

In China Volkswagen offers MEB-based EVs through two separate joint ventures: