The 7-seat Volkswagen ID.6, currently available only in China, soon will get a cousin - Audi Q5 e-tron, hinted at in August in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)'s documents.

On the technical level, it's basically the same car, based on the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB), but in Audi's style and with a more premium approach.

According to the latest reports, there will be several versions available with two battery options (63.2 kWh and 83.4 kWh) and a few powertrain options (rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive). The 83.4 kWh battery combined with 150 kW rear-wheel drive will offer up to 560 km (348 miles) of NEDC range.

The unveiling of the Audi Q5 e-tron is expected at the upcoming Guanguzhou Motor Show on November 19, 2021.

We assume that the car will be produced alongside Volkswagen ID.6, at one of the joint venture plants - FAW-Volkswagen in Foshan and/or SAIC Volkswagen in Anting. That way, Volkswagen Group expands its EV lineup with the lowest possible cost and effort.

Audi Q5 e-tron specs:

63.2 kWh, RWD:

420 km (261 miles) of NEDC range

63.2 kWh battery (total); 367 kg

rear-wheel drive

132 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor

curb weight of 2,210 kg

560 km (348 miles) of NEDC range

83.4 kWh battery (total); 476 kg

rear-wheel drive

150 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor

curb weight of 2,325 kg

520 km (323 miles) of NEDC range

83.4 kWh battery (total); 476 kg

all-wheel drive

225 kW (150 kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor in the rear and 80 kW induction motor in the front)

curb weight of 2,410 kg

seats: 7

dimensions: L: 4,876 mm, W: 1,860 mm, H: 1,675 mm

wheelbase: 2,966 mm

Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform

Gallery: 2022 Audi Q5 E-Tron Unveiled In MIIT Patent Images