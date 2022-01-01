XPeng closes the year 2021 with another monthly sales record and outstanding growth rate, despite ongoing global supply chain challenges.
The company has delivered a total of 16,000 units (up 181% year-over-year), which is slightly more than in the previous best month: November (15,613).
The company says that the results are demonstrating solid business momentum and execution capability.
In terms of individual models, the XPeng P7 remains the top-selling model, at a near-record level. However, the progressing ramp-up of the all-new XPeng P5 already allowed it to exceed the Xpeng G3/G3i.
According to the Chinese manufacturer, the P5 has "a solid order backlog." We would not be surprised if soon it would become the best-selling XPeng EV because it's smaller and more affordable than the P7 flagship.
Xpeng sales:
- Xpeng P7: 7,459 (up 102% year-over-year)
- Xpeng G3/G3i: 3,511 (up 75% year-over-year)
- XPeng P5: 5,030 (new)
- Total: 16,000 (up 181% year-over-year)
Xpeng sales in China – December 2021
During the fourth quarter, XPeng delivered 41,751 electric cars (up 222% year-over-year).
In 2021, sales exceeded 98,000:
- Xpeng P7: 60,569 (up 302% year-over-year)
- Xpeng G3/G3i: 29,721 (up 148% year-over-year)
- Xpeng P5: 7,865 (new)
- Total: 98,155 (up 263% year-over-year)
Cumulatively, XPeng has sold 137,953 electric cars.
We are eager to see the results of the other Chinese EV start-ups and whether they are also growing as quickly as XPeng, which already developed its fourth model - the XPeng G9 flagship SUV.
In terms of charging infrastructure, the customers can use 661 branded fast-charging sites:
"XPeng continued to rapidly expand its network in China with 661 branded supercharging stations across 228 cities and 311 physical retail stores in operation across 121 cities as of the end of November 2021."
