XPeng closes the year 2021 with another monthly sales record and outstanding growth rate, despite ongoing global supply chain challenges.

The company has delivered a total of 16,000 units (up 181% year-over-year), which is slightly more than in the previous best month: November (15,613).

The company says that the results are demonstrating solid business momentum and execution capability.

In terms of individual models, the XPeng P7 remains the top-selling model, at a near-record level. However, the progressing ramp-up of the all-new XPeng P5 already allowed it to exceed the Xpeng G3/G3i.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the P5 has "a solid order backlog." We would not be surprised if soon it would become the best-selling XPeng EV because it's smaller and more affordable than the P7 flagship.

Xpeng sales:

Xpeng sales in China – December 2021

During the fourth quarter, XPeng delivered 41,751 electric cars (up 222% year-over-year).

In 2021, sales exceeded 98,000:

Xpeng P7: 60,569 (up 302% year-over-year)

(up 302% year-over-year) Xpeng G3/G3i: 29,721 (up 148% year-over-year)



(up 148% year-over-year) Xpeng P5: 7,865 (new)



(new) Total: 98,155 (up 263% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold 137,953 electric cars.

We are eager to see the results of the other Chinese EV start-ups and whether they are also growing as quickly as XPeng, which already developed its fourth model - the XPeng G9 flagship SUV.

In terms of charging infrastructure, the customers can use 661 branded fast-charging sites: